Jenelle Evans Struggles With Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Wanting To Be In Son’s Life On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. At the beginning of the season, it was revealed that Jenelle Evan’s ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis was interested in coming back into his son’s life. Andrew is the father of Jenelle’s oldest son and hasn’t been an active part of his life. However, it appears he is looking to change that. According to a report from Us Weekly, on the show Andrew sat down with a friend and discussed the possibility of meeting his son.

“Could you just imagine me being able to see my kid and who I am, what I do and how we would be, like father like son? You already know. We would be like two peas in a pod. We would tear this city up. It’s all on Barbara.”

While Andrew may be excited at the possibility of meeting his son, Barbara and Jenelle weren’t so sure about how things would turn out. Although they had their doubts, Barbara started planning her trip to New York so she could meet up with Andrew before deciding whether or not him meeting up with his son was a good idea.

According to Pop Culture, Jenelle struggled with everything, saying, “I don’t want Jace to sit there and blame me for not letting him see Andrew, but I want him to know that, yeah, I tried. Yeah, I did check up on your dad and he was still doing bad, and I checked on him again, again, and again and he’s still bad.”

Fans first met Jenelle on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant where she found out she was expecting a baby with Andrew. The relationship between Jenelle and Andrew didn’t last and Barbara eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son. While Barbara maintains guardianship of Jenelle’s son, Jenelle visits with him often.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle has struggled with Andrew wanting to come back into his son’s life. One of Jenelle’s biggest concerns is that he will be in and out rather than a constant in his son’s life. She also revealed that she doesn’t want to keep her son from his father “forever.”

Jenelle has been sharing her life with viewers on Teen Mom 2 for the past several years. While she has her older son, she also has two other children. Jenelle has another son from a previous relationship as well as a daughter with her husband.

Recently, Jenelle went to Florida to film with cast mate Briana DeJesus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle and Briana each posted photos together on Instagram during the visit. It is unclear what they filmed about, but fans will reportedly be able to watch later in the season.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are airing Monday nights on MTV. Viewers can tune in to catch up with Jenelle and her family as well as see what happens with Andrew.