Wendy Williams Shades J.Lo’s Engagement To A-Rod: ‘This Is One Of The 5 Rings She’s Collected’

Wendy Williams been back on the air for a week and has already reminded her viewers that when it comes to celebrities, she has no filter.

The daytime talk show host uses Mondays to discuss hot topics through the entire show, which covers recent news that’s happening in the entertainment world. One of the hot topics on Monday was Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The pair announced their engagement via Instagram on Saturday when J.Lo showed off her emerald-cut ring, which, according to Page Six, is well over $1 million. Williams discussed the engagement news to her audience members, whom she regularly refers to as her co-hosts.

She mentioned that she was happy for the couple and has always liked them together, despite what other spectators thought. Williams also showed Rodriguez’s video of the couple’s hotel bed from their beach getaway, where the proposal took place. The bed was decorated with rose petals, which Williams said, “you can tell he did it himself.” After the pleasant remarks, the host took the opportunity to remind guests that this isn’t the Second Act star’s first or even second proposal. Clips from the show were shared on The Wendy Williams Show Instagram page.

“This is one of the five rings she’s collected over her romantical life,” Williams said, followed by laughter from her audience.

Willams then showed a display of the rings Lopez had from her previous engagements. According to E! News, the list of rings includes a pear-shaped diamond ring from her first husband, Ojani Noa; an emerald-cut diamond ring from her second husband, Chris Judd; a 6.1-carat pink-diamond solitaire Harry Winston ring from ex-fiance Ben Affleck; and an 8.5-carat blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring, from her ex Marc Anthony, which is estimated to be $4 million.

While it’s no secret that the “El Anillo” singer has had a lengthy romantic history during her career, many who watched Williams’ segment were upset with her comments. The longtime media personality received backlash from many Instagram users on The Wendy Williams Show account in defense of J.Lo.

“Wow, you have reached a new low. How dare you insult another human being telling them they are underdeveloped??? Really? Is that what you need to do to have ratings??? I hope your show gets canceled. #next,” one user commented.

“You spilling all the tea, now can you spill the tea about your husband,” another user wrote, referencing allegations that Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter’s infidelity is what led Williams to take a lengthy hiatus from her talk show.

J.Lo has yet to comment on Williams’ remarks.