Jeremy Calvert Goes On Twitter Rant Against MTV For Making Him Look As Bad As Adam Lind On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jeremy Calvert may be on the verge of quitting.

Jeremy Calvert is fed up with MTV.

According to a March 8 report from OK! Magazine, the Teen Mom 2 dad, who shares a 5-year-old daughter with longtime reality star Leah Messer, recently took to social media to put the network on blast for failing to paint him in an accurate light.

“I’m getting more s**t than Adam [Lind] while I’m raising and supporting my family while working away but still paying child support and taking care of my child as much as possible,” he fumed.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Lind shares a 9-year-old daughter, Aubree, with ex-girlfriend Chelsea Houska, who he doesn’t seem to have much contact with. Lind also had another child, Paislee, with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, but ultimately gave up his parental rights and allowed Halbur’s husband to adopt her.

“How about showing the real side of things @MTV @TeenMom,” Calvert ranted. “When I go to prison or jail and abuse drugs, then you’re more than welcome to call me a p*** more dad.”

Calvert went on to tell his fans and followers that he calls his child a lot more than the network shows and encouraged MTV to “kiss [his] a**.” He then said that he wasn’t going to kiss up to anyone for a paycheck, and reminded people that he doesn’t need his Teen Mom 2 salary because he has a “normal f**king career.”

During another one of his many rants against MTV, Calvert said that he wished the network could realize that he doesn’t need to continue appearing on their show to sustain his lifestyle. In fact, he called his Teen Mom 2 paycheck “pocket change” before saying it was his career as a pipe layer that he’s proud of.

While Calvert and his ex-wife, Messer, have appeared to have a decent co-parenting relationship in the years since their 2015 divorce, recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 have seemed to hint that Messer feels Calvert isn’t as involved with their daughter as he should be. During one scene, in particular, Messer said that Calvert had canceled his plans to pick up their daughter from school, even though he had been out of town for several weeks prior to their scheduled meeting.

Over the past several years, Calvert has threatened to quit the show numerous times due to their portrayal of him but has yet to do so.

To see more of Calvert, Messer, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.