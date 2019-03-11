Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett Focus On Their Careers After Brief ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Split

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are in two different countries.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may be back together after their Vanderpump Rules split but they aren’t currently in the same country. Instead, they are both focusing on their respective careers, with Kent in Puerto Rico filming a movie and Emmett at work in New York City.

In a series of recent Instagram posts, the Vanderpump Rules cast member has confirmed she is back in Puerto Rico, where she began filming Emmett’s latest flick, Axis Sally, last month. Meanwhile, Emmett also confirmed his whereabouts on Instagram by sharing video from outside of his private jet.

“Alright, I made it to New York,” Emmett said in a March 10 Instagram Story.

Emmett also posted a video from his hotel room, which boasts a stunning view of Central Park.

While Emmett’s production company is behind the new movie Kent is working on, he hasn’t yet landed in town and with his latest trip to New York, which just began on Sunday, it’s hard to say whether he’s planning to travel to Puerto Rico anytime soon.

Last month, Emmett was in and out of Puerto Rico as filming continued and because he was unable to be in town for Valentine’s Day, he sent a number of gifts to Kent on set, one of which included a live singer who serenaded Kent with a song after she was awarded several roses in front of her fellow movie stars.

Kent and Emmett have been together since 2016 and got engaged in September of last year.

During an appearance at Emily’s List pre-Oscars brunch at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills last month, Kent opened up about her fiance and admitted that she hasn’t done much planning when it comes to their upcoming wedding.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world,” Kent gushed to Us Weekly. “Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

As for her and Emmett’s 2020 wedding, Kent told the magazine, “All I know is I want three dresses and I want it to happen in Miami.”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.