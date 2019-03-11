Orlando Bloom Jokes He’s ‘Not Sure’ About Marrying Katy Perry In Funny Instagram Video

Fans sighed with happiness when Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day, in what was arguably one of the most romantic gestures that a man has ever planned for his special lady.

But this weekend the Pirates of Caribbean actor appeared to be getting cold feet about tying the knot, The Daily Mail is reporting. In a hilarious clip posted by his fiancée to her Instagram page, the 42-year-old actor alluded that he’s having second thoughts about marrying Perry.

On Sunday night, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer took to her Instagram stories to share a homemade video of herself and Bloom watching American Idol. In the footage, Perry asks her boyfriend of three years whether he’s sure about making a lifetime commitment to her.

The “I Kissed a Girl” songstress filmed her fiancé as he lounged on the sofa watching her work her magic on TV as one of American Idol’s three judges, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry and Bloom were joined on their cozy night in by her sister, Angela, and their adorable miniature poodle, Nugget.

At one point, the camera moves toward the TV to reveal the 34-year-old singer goofing around as she listens to one of the American Idol contestants sing. Perry is seen making adorable silly faces as the Idol wannabe hits a very high note.

Seeing her quirkiness on full display on public television, the singer turns the camera to her fiancé and jokingly asks Bloom, “Are you sure you want to spend the rest of your life with me ‘Lando?”

Instead of giving her a direct answer, the actor shook his head in mock horror and jokingly muttered “no” as he continued to watch his stunning lady on TV.

Orlando Bloom jokes he’s having second thoughts about marrying Katy Perry! https://t.co/Kwh6McLNJO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 11, 2019

The entire scene is made even more adorable when the footage cuts to their dog, Nugget, busily munching on popcorn while laying on the sofa next to the “Roar” singer and her Legolas.

The happy couple became engaged on February 14 after Bloom popped the question during a romantic helicopter ride. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lord of the Rings actor proposed to his girlfriend with a jaw-dropping vintage diamond ring with an estimated worth around $5 million.

“It looks to be a 4-carat fancy vivid pink oval-shaped diamond arranged with eight white diamonds around it to assemble a flower ‘in bloom’ — this ring is truly one-of-a-kind and wildly valuable,” Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds, told E! News at the time.