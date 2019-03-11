Tom Sandoval Dishes On Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding, Will He Be A Groomsman?

Is there feuding over the best man position?

Tom Sandoval will be one of the groomsmen in Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s summer wedding.

Months ahead of the couple’s event, which is set to take place in Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke to People magazine about his role in the wedding and revealed whether or not he and Tom Schwartz were at odds over who would serve as Taylor’s best man.

“It’s not really a spoiler but yes, I’m definitely a groomsmen,” he confirmed.

As for possible tension between him and Schwartz over which Taylor friend would be selected as his best man, Sandoval said there is never any competition between the two of them. Instead, he said that one of them always picks up where the other leaves off, which makes them a great team.

Later on in the interview, Sandoval was asked how surprised he’s been to see Taylor progress in his relationship with Cartwright in the way he has.

“It’s something I never really thought I would see,” Sandoval said of Taylor’s upcoming wedding. “Let alone him being the first one of us.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, it wasn’t long ago that viewers watched as Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, who also worked at SUR Restaurant, before later breaking up with her.

Following their 2017 split, Taylor and Cartwright got back together and by June of last year, they were engaged.

During the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Taylor was seen popping the question to Cartwright during a trip to their favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, Neptune’s Net. Since then, the couple has been planning for an over-the-top engagement party, which is expected to air later on in the season.

While an exact date is not known when it comes to when Taylor and Cartwright will wed, they have confirmed they are planning for a summer wedding and revealed The Kentucky Castle as their wedding venue. As fans of the series well know, Cartwright was living in Kentucky with her family up until shortly after she first met Taylor during a trip to Las Vegas with her friends.

As for whether or not the couple’s wedding will be filmed for Vanderpump Rules, it seems likely, especially due to the fact that filming typically begins on the new seasons each summer.

To see more of Sandoval, Taylor, and Cartwright, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.