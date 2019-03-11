Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper Reveal Gender Of Next Baby: Will Emerson Have A Brother Or A Sister?

There is another Bachelor franchise baby on the way, and now fans can find out whether it’s a boy or a girl that’s due to arrive this summer. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert recently confirmed that they were expecting again, and now they’ve shared that they will be having a little boy.

Bachelor in Paradise fans know that Jade and Tanner already have one child, Emerson Avery. They were excited to share that they would be expanding their family in August. Over the weekend, Jade shared some photos from their gender reveal party, and fans were thrilled to have the updates.

Jade shared one photo to Instagram showing her with Emerson and Tanner ahead of the gender reveal event. She joked that Tanner was obviously rooting for a boy, and he was wearing all blue. Jade quipped that she felt she should represent “Team Girl,” so she had on a pink sweater. For Emmy’s part, she was a bit confused — and just went along for the ride.

On Monday morning, Jade revealed the results via her Instagram page. The Tolbert family was surrounded by loved ones who hit them with silly string as they revealed that they were expecting a boy. The photos Jade shared were adorable, with Tanner cheering and pumping a fist as Jade jumped into his arms and laughed.

Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson were there as the Tolbert family revealed their news. Knowing Jade and Tanner — and knowing that they’re living in California, near other franchise alums now — chances are good that some other franchise fan-favorite veterans were there, too.

Tanner and Jade have a separate Instagram page set up for “Tiny Tolbert,” but it hasn’t been updated in a couple of weeks. The family’s baby boy was still causing his mom some morning sickness as of the last update, but overall, it sounds as if the pregnancy is going well.

The family shared with People that before their gender reveal, “Tanner had his heart set on a mini-me.” On the other hand, Jade was thinking the baby would be a girl. She admitted that she was hoping that Emmy would get a sister now, and a brother down the road.

It looks like Bachelor in Paradise fans are thrilled by the news that Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are expecting a baby boy. Everybody will be anxious for additional updates as the pregnancy continues, and it looks like August will be a huge month for long-time fans. The baby’s arrival is anticipated around that time — as are the wedding dates for both Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s nuptials, as well as those of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.