‘The Bachelor’ Creator ‘Spells Out’ Who Will Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

Mike Fleiss posts the initials of the 'finalists' for the coveted 'Bachelorette' role.

The Bachelor’s Mike Fleiss is posting confusing tweets again. The creator and executive producer of The Bachelor franchise posted several teasers to Twitter on Sunday in which he hinted that he will announce four “finalists” for the coveted Bachelorette gig. Fleiss previously promised that he would be live-tweeting the announcement of The Bachelorette before the finale of Colton Underwood’s season on Monday.

In a series of new social media posts, Mike Fleiss revealed that producers considered bringing back fan favorite finalists from past seasons of the ABC franchise but the decision to lead the next season of The Bachelorette came down to four women from Colton Underwood’s cast.

“Although we considered women from past seasons, we ended up sitting down with 4 delightful candidates from this season…” Fleiss tweeted. He later added, “I stand corrected. We interviewed 5 terrific women.”

The Bachelor boss went on to list the first initials of the five women who are in the running to become the next Bachelorette.

“T, H, D, C, H…” Fleiss tweeted.

It wasn’t hard for fans to figure out which of Colton’s ladies Fleiss was referring to. Based on The Bachelorette producer’s hints, it seems that Tayshia Adams, Hannah Brown, Demi Burnett, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Hannah Godwin were all interviewed for The Bachelorette gig.

It has already been reported on Bachelor spoiler sites that at least one of these ladies has been filming an intro package for the next season of The Bachelorette. Alabama beauty queen Hannah Brown has been spotted shooting Bachelorette background footage in her home state and on the campus of her college alma mater, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Of course, shooting footage for the ABC reality show doesn’t guarantee a gig. Longtime fans of The Bachelor franchise know may recall that several years ago Caila Quinn was rumored to be The Bachelorette and was spotted shooting background and intro footage only to lose the job to JoJo Fletcher. Bachelor producers have been known to do a switcheroo at the last minute, so nothing is set in stone until Fleiss’ official announcement.

As for who he would like to see land the coveted Bachelorette role, Colton Underwood told Us Weekly he thinks the prior season’s lead should have a say on who goes on to find love as ABC’s leading lady.

“In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that,” Underwood told Us. “They don’t.”

Still, Underwood believes several of his final ladies have what it takes to be the next Bachelorette.

“I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] or any… I don’t know, there’s a few women,” Underwood told Us. “So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

The two-night Bachelor finale airs Monday and Tuesday on ABC.