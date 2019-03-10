Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Should Be Fired As Puppygate Tensions Mount

It’s no secret that Lisa Vanderpump isn’t vibing with the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. It’s gotten so bad that rumors are swirling that the reality star might not make a return for the tenth season of the show. But when Vanderpump retweeted a message calling for some of her co-stars to get the ax, her castmates were not taking the message lying down.

“New title for RHOBH after it falls apart without LVP: ‘Back Stabbing B**ches of Beverly Hills.’ @ RHOBH_ # TeamLVP # RHOBH What a disgusting display from Kyle, Dorit, Teddi, Erica, and Rinna # NoClass,” wrote one user, while another added, “Fire them.”

The post calls out Vanderpump’s co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, and Lisa Rinna, presumably for their response on the show to what fans are calling Puppygate.

The 58-year-old didn’t add any comment to the post, but her message was clear. After reportedly refusing to speak with her co-stars for months and opting not to film with them much for the ninth season of the show, the restauranteur is done with the group.

“Lisa has not talked to anyone from the cast, nor does she intend to. She still has not filmed anything, and does not care what anyone has to say about her,” a source told Radar in February.

Richards responded to Vanderpump’s message with one of her own. On her Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of the tweet with the word “interesante,” the Spanish word for interesting, below it. Underneath that is the image of a person casually smoking a pipe.

Richards and Vanderpump have been close friends since the show first hit the air in 2010, but the recent ongoing battle has pushed the pair apart.

“The last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken… it ended up being a disaster,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!

Since then, she has texted and emailed her former BFF, but no response. It seems that Vanderpump has opted to focus on her spin-off Vanderpump Rules rather than her part on the Real Housewives. There are even rumors that she is in talks to create a second spin-off that focuses on her dog rescue organization Vanderpump Dogs.

When Rinna heard about the potential show, she announced on Instagram that if it were to happen, she would expect some of the royalties or she would be calling her lawyers. In a lengthy rant, she called herself a hustler and said that she expects to be paid for her work.