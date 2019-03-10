Weekly ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Shocker, A New Romance, & Thomas Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 11 promise high drama when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes a shocking announcement. Her brother, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), returns to the fold while someone plays cupid for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom).

Monday, March 11

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) makes a casual remark to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that will have far-reaching consequences, per Highlight Hollywood. The redhead muses that both Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) were both pregnant at the same time, gave birth, and went home without a baby. Sally’s ramblings will lead someone to the truth about Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is livid after she sees Wyatt’s selfie on his social media page. The photo shows Flo having a wonderful time in the company of Wyatt, Hope, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The Inquisitr teases that Zoe blasts Flo for spending time with Hope and her family. However, Flo will shock Zoe when she tells her that Wyatt was her high school sweetheart. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also suggest that she may be able to change Zoe’s mind about coming clean to Hope.

Tuesday, March 12

Flo tells Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) that she wants to tell Hope the truth. He will try to convince Flo and Zoe that they need to keep their secret quiet or risk going to prison.

Wyatt did not initially tell Sally the truth about Flo. She was blindsided when Flo revealed that they had dated in high school. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will reassure Sally of his love and reaffirm his commitment to Spencer Fashions.

Wednesday, March 13

The Inquisitr details Steffy making a decision that breaks Hope’s heart. Steffy will tell Hope and Liam that she will be leaving for Paris with her children. She wants to give the couple a chance to heal and grieve the loss of their child. Hope will be devastated that she won’t be seeing Phoebe for a long time.

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) enlist the help of Wyatt and Sally. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that they want to arrange a romantic date for Bill and Katie.

Thursday, March 14

Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) does not like Steffy’s future plans. She wants Steffy to stay and fight for Liam and their family, instead of considering Hope’s marriage and leaving for Europe.

Bill and Katie realize that someone is trying to set them up. They nevertheless enjoy their lunch at Il Giardino.

Friday, March 15

Thomas Forrester returns from New York with his young son Douglas in tow. His family and friends welcome him back into the fold.

Bill realizes that he hasn’t made amends with everyone that he wronged. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that he lied and told Thomas that Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) had cancer because he wanted him to reconnect with her and leave Los Angeles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.