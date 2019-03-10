WWE News: Chris Jericho Comments On The Recent Comments and Interview From Ronda Rousey

Some think Ronda Rousey went too far while others think she knows what she is doing.

Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of wrestling fans have been questioning Ronda Rousey’s grip on the sport and if she truly belongs in it. As her feud with Becky Lynch continues to grow, Rousey keeps talking about the “script” and breaking the fourth wall, and it has certainly angered a lot of people. On the flip side of things, though, wrestlers such as Chris Jericho believe that hatred and contempt may be the best kinds of success.

When the feud was taken to Twitter, Rousey not only called Becky Lynch by her real name, but she said she was going to go off the script and beat her for real. Fans weren’t overly fond of this, and as reported by The Inquisitr, neither was WWE.

After that, Rousey released a profanity-laced video in which she once again spoke about the “scripted” WWE and to the WWE Universe, she simply said, “F**k ’em!” The Inquisitr reported that Rousey once again went through the fourth wall and paid no attention to keep reality away from the wrestling world.

Many wrestling personalities have spoken out about the situation with some believing that Rousey is going too far while others feel as if it is all justified. Chris Jericho decided to offer up his two cents on the whole situation, and the All Elite Wrestling talent’s voice could almost be heard in his tweet.

Makes me smirk when wrestling fans & critics get up in arms about something a performer says or does. This is show business..nothing more, nothing less…so when an action or promo illicits a reaction and connects w an audience, it’s successful! Sit back & enjoy the ride kids! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 9, 2019

As can be seen in his tweet, Jericho obviously has no kind of problem with the things that Rousey has been saying and doing. He knows that the world of professional wrestling is done best by those who can sell the audience that what they are doing is real.

Some fans have criticized Rousey by saying that she doesn’t know well enough to stick to the script and not venture into the real world. Wrestling fans don’t like anyone to call the sport they love “fake,” and that includes those who do it every week in the ring.

Then, there are those like Jericho who feel as if Rousey is doing exactly what she needs to do and she is becoming the true heel in this situation. Honestly, the hot streak of Becky and Ronda’s current actions have essentially taken Charlotte Flair out of the equation entirely.

WWE

Becky Lynch will take on Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night, and if she wins, she’ll be put into the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35. It appears as if things are heading toward a Triple Threat Match with Ronda Rousey, but has the champ taken things too far? According to Chris Jericho, she is doing exactly what she needs to do and has accomplished more than anyone could imagine.