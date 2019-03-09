Johnny Galecki Says He Has ‘A Personal Hope’ To Return To ‘The Conners’ For Season 2

'The Big Bang Theory' star hopes to reprise his role as David Healy on ABC's 'Roseanne' spinoff.

Johnny Galecki is getting ready to say goodbye to his Big Bang Theory character, Leonard Hofstadter, for good, but he hopes to step back into the shoes of another one of his signature characters after the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom ends its 12-season run in May.

In a new interview with Parade, Johnny Galecki said he hopes to return to TV as David Healy should ABC’s The Conners get picked up for another season. A second season of the Roseanne spinoff is still being negotiated by producers and ABC.

Galecki admitted that nothing is set in stone yet, but he holds hope that he will have the opportunity to reprise his breakout character, which he debuted on the original Roseanne series in 1992 and reprised on the short-lived reboot of the ABC sitcom in 2018.

“There’s no plan, but there’s a personal hope on my part,” Galecki said of returning to the role of Darlene Conner’s (Sara Gilbert) ex-husband more than 20 years after Roseanne wrapped.

“That’s kind of my second home with those folks and I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character, so I sure hope so. It was creepy how quickly David reemerged. Most of it was putting the boots back on, but it was downright creepy. These characters reside in you.”

While Johnny Galecki is opening the door to return to The Conners, he stops short of saying he would be open to becoming a series regular so soon after his lengthy run on The Big Bang Theory.

“I think I need a little bit of space from another series regular gig, which is a very fortunate problem to have, but I certainly hope to visit as much as possible.”

Galecki said that while he will continue to act and work with his production company, he also wants to do some traveling and spend time with his family after being tied to a television series for more than a decade.

The Season 1 finale of The Conners left viewers hanging with a love triangle cliffhanger. The episode, titled “We Continue to Truck,” ended with Johnny Galecki’s character showing at the Conner home to try to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife Darlene (Sara Gilbert) just as she was considering a move to Chicago with her new boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

Sara Gilbert, who is also an executive producer on The Conners, previously told TV Line she is “hopeful” that Johnny Galecki will return for a larger role on the ABC spinoff after appearing in just two episodes last season.

“I know he loves doing the show,” The Conners star said of Galecki. “I love having him. We have a magical time together.”

While The Conners has not been officially renewed by ABC for a second season, The Inquisitr previously shared that the show is nearing a Season 2 renewal deal. The second season of The Conners will reportedly consist of 13 episodes, which is up from the 11-episode first season.