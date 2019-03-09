Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Has ‘Stopped Talking’ After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Michael Jackson’s son, Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, is said to be having a very hard time dealing with the shocking accusations in the Leaving Neverland documentary.

According to The Sun, Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket, has been through a lot in his young life. As many fans may remember, Blanket made a shocking debut to the world when he was just nine months old and his father dangled him over a third-floor balcony above his screaming fans.

Now, MJ’s nephew, Taj Jackson, is claiming that Blanket, now 17, likes to be known as Biji, and has stopped talking since the accusations from Wade Robson and James Safechuck were made public in the Leaving Neverland documentary, which aired on HBO earlier this week.

“Biji is the most talkative kid at school and he isn’t talking any more. We’re all worried about him,” Taj recently revealed.

The 17-year-old currently lives with his ailing 88-year-old grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and is also looked after by his co-guardian, TJ Jackson. Blanket’s older sister, Paris Jackson, is said to be raising some concerns for her little brother’s welfare after she claimed that he was often left on his own while living in Katherine’s mansion.

In 2017 Paris reportedly stated that Blanket often has to make his own dinners, which could be anything from a bowl of cereal to a Snickers candy bar.

Michael Jackson’s former best friend, and Godfather to Blanket, Mark Lester, has also spoken out about how MJ’s youngest child is being raised.

“They try and shield him from the outside world, which may be not such a good thing. Shield them from certain things, certainly, but to keep him isolated is not right,” Lester said.

As s previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael’s brother, Jackie Jackson, recently opened up in support of the late singer, speaking out against the allegations in Leaving Neverland, and revealed that all three of MJ’s children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket, are all struggling with the accusations brought against their father in the documentary.

“They can’t believe it, because they know Wade. They can’t believe what is going on. They are going through some troubling times. It’s painful for them,” Jackie revealed to E! News.

Currently, none of Michael Jackson’s children have spoken out in defense or otherwise of their father following the shocking allegations in the film. However, fans have been very vocal, taking sides in the heated debate about the singer’s guilt or innocence.