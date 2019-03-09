Miranda Lambert Thinks Whirlwind Romance With New Husband Is Like A Country Song, Per ‘HL’

Miranda Lambert shocked fans last month with the announcement that she had secretly gotten married to Brendan McLoughlin, but she doesn’t regret how quickly the relationship moved.

According to Hollywood Life, Miranda Lambert loves the fact that she and Brendan McLoughlin had a whirlwind romance and a quickie wedding.

“[Miranda] has no regrets about marrying Brendan. They married after a short time together because she fell madly in love with him from the moment she met him, and can’t imagine life without him,” an insider told the outlet.

“She thinks their love and marriage is incredibly sweet like a classic country song — full of passion and romance,” the source stated, adding that Lambert doesn’t care about the “doubters and haters,” and has been ignoring them.

“Brendan “makes her happy and it did not take her long at all to decide that she wants to be with him forever She would not have it any other way.”

Lambert and McLoughlin reportedly met back in November when the country music singer played with her band on Good Morning America, and then at Town Hall in New York City. Brendan was one of the police officers assigned to the Times Square area, and it seems that he was working crowd control while Miranda was in town.

Brendan McLoughlin seemingly caught Miranda Lambert’s eye that day, and the couple have seemingly not looked back since. The pair had only been dating for a few months before they tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

In February, Miranda announced her marriage to Brendan by posting two photos from their wedding day on her Instagram account.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miranda’s former husband, Blake Shelton, and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, reportedly don’t care about Lambert’s marriage.

Blake and Miranda divorced back in 2015, and sources tell HL that Lambert had a much harder time moving on from the marriage that Shelton did. A source claims that Miranda was very hurt when Blake moved on with Gwen, whom he met on the set of The Voice when they were both going through messy divorces.

However, Miranda Lambert is said to be “very happy” with McLoughlin, which is said to be a bit of relief to Blake Shelton, who reportedly wants only good things for his former wife, especially since he has been so extremely happy in his own relationship with Gwen Stefani, and her three sons.