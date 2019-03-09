WWE News: Roman Reigns Speaks On Rumors Of The Usos And Dean Ambrose Leaving The Company

With the return of Roman Reigns, he is speaking out on close friends of his possibly leaving WWE.

Roman Reigns recently returned to WWE and Monday Night Raw after taking months off to battle the return of his Leukemia. He is thrilled to be back in the ring and is even partnering with his brothers in The Shield for a match at Fastlane on Sunday. Now, there have been a lot of rumors swirling regarding some of those closest to him in the locker room and Reigns is speaking on speculation that The Usos and Dean Ambrose are leaving the company.

Just a few weeks ago, Jimmy Uso was arrested in Detroit and many thought that it could lead to some kind of serious discipline for him, as reported by Inquisitr. A few days later, he and his brother won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Miz and Shane McMahon on a pay-per-view event.

For weeks leading up to that event, many fans thought that The Usos were looking for a way out of WWE and that they would eventually ask for their release. Speculation had them wanting to go to All Elite Wrestling and simply get out of their WWE contracts once and for all.

Rajah reported on an interview that Roman Reigns, the real-life cousin of The Usos, spoke with talkSPORT about the rumors that they would leave. It’s not easy for Reigns to talk about as he has his family and friends on one side and his employer on the other.

When asked about The Usos and the possibility that they may leave, Reigns also commented on the idea that Dean Ambrose will leave WWE next month. The promotion even revealed in April that Ambrose is leaving, but as Inquisitr reported, the rumors are back-and-forth on if he’s actually going anywhere.

For Reigns, The Usos and Ambrose are some of those closest to him and it’s hard for him to discuss the possibility that they may not be around WWE any longer.

“I think I put a little bit more pressure on myself to be more than just a friend and a peer. The Usos… obviously they are my family. But Dean is the same way…That’s the hardest part for me. These situations where the business comes up and I’m always for giving advice, giving my perspective and what I might do in that situation. But when it comes down to it this is business, and these men are businessmen and they’re going to have to take care of themselves and get the numbers and the years on the contracts that they want.”

Reigns isn’t going to say a whole lot about the situation as it isn’t his contract under the microscope, but theirs.

Right now, The Usos are the tag team champions for the blue brand and it’s unlikely that they are going anywhere soon. Dean Ambrose may very well leave in April unless something drastic has changed in the last couple of weeks. Either way, superstars are going to come and go in WWE and all wrestling promotions, but nothing is definitely known until it happens.