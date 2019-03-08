Kate Upton Posts Throwback Picture Showing Off Her Baby Bump While Wearing Nothing But A Bra

Kate Upton just gave her followers an intimate look back at her baby bump, sharing a throwback picture on Instagram on Friday of herself wearing nothing but a black bra and including an inspirational message to women everywhere.

The Instagram picture gained some immediate viral interest among Upton’s nearly six million followers, getting tens of thousands of likes and many more supportive comments. Many commended Upton for her willingness to bare her body and for including a message uplifting women on International Women’s Day.

“A world without sexism would be a world where hard work, merit and qualifications are put before gender,” she wrote, quoting Melinda Gates. “True partnerships would be present rather than the constrictions of traditional roles. Instead of being put in a box, everyone is on an even playing field and therefore benefits. This is the world in which I want my daughter to thrive.”

The picture also created a bit of confusion among followers who wondered if she was pregnant again, though it would likely be a lightning-fast pregnancy if that were the case. Kate gave birth to a daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, back in November, and the picture appeared to be a throwback Kate posted to honor women and motherhood.

The picture was a rare glimpse for fans to see inside Kate Upton’s pregnancy. The model and actress has remained relatively low-key during her pregnancy, avoiding the spotlight for several months.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had announced back in July that they were expecting their first child together and Kate shared at the time that she had to stop working because all of the travel was making her tired. She was spotted back in October as she cheered on husband Justin Verlander’s Houston Astros in a game against the Cleveland Indians. At the time, Upton has just a hint of a baby bump that showed through her thigh-length dress, People magazine noted, but she was mostly quiet since then other than posting a few updates to Instagram and a few stray appearances.

Since giving birth, Kate Upton has shared plenty of pictures of her adventures in motherhood, including some very intimate pictures introducing Genevieve to the world and showing off Justin’s fatherhood skills.

Kate also shared her journey in snapping back into health, going for walks with her newborn around the holidays.

So while it doesn’t appear that Kate Upton is pregnant again, fans do get a new baby bump picture to reminisce about her first time around.