Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Paul Bernon Is Supporting Her Through Her Custody Trial With Jason Hoppy

Paul Bernon appeared with her in court.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are battling it out in court this week over their custody agreement for daughter Bryn. Luckily, throughout the dramatic hearings, Frankel’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon, has been at her side.

According to a report from Hollywood Life on March 8, Bernon, the founder of Burn Later Productions, has been making an effort to support the Real Housewives of New York City star and his actions have “meant a lot” to her.

“Bethenny is doing amazing and her caring boyfriend Paul Bernon was quietly supporting her in court this week,” a source said. “Bethenny is doing OK and doing her best to be a good, hands-on mom, despite the challenging time.”

Frankel filed for full custody of daughter Bryn last year and has been seen in court several times this week as she attempts to prove she should have both legal and physical custody of the child. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, Frankel and Hoppy got married in 2010 and called it quits two years later. Since then, they have been at odds over who Bryn should spend the majority of her time with.

As Hollywood Life revealed, Bryn is “the most important thing” to Frankel and when it comes to her fight for custody, she will do whatever it takes to make sure her daughter is in the best hands.

Frankel and Bernon began dating one another at the end of last year after the tragic death of her former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who she suggested she was engaged to during filming on the 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City last year.

While Frankel and Bernon didn’t initially go public with their romance, they ultimately made their relationship Instagram official in December of last year and have been seen in a number of photos in the months since.

Frankel and Bernon have also been spending tons of time as a family with one another and for New Year’s, they traveled to Mexico with their kids, where a source told People magazine they appeared to be “very happy.”

“The kids were always out and about, running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group,” the source said. “At one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.”

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.