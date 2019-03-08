Maren Morris Talks Relationship With Ryan Hurd, Has ‘Learned So Much’ From Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman

Maren Morris is getting ready to head out on tour with RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope on her Girl tour. However, how will she handle the distance from her husband Ryan Hurd? The country music singer recently opened up to US Weekly about her long-distance relationship with husband Ryan Hurd and revealed that she even received some advice from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

“I’ve learned so much from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. They’ve got the two week rule; he’s got his kids out on the road. They just make it look so normal and it makes me and Ryan feel like this could be normal as well.”

Maren Morris toured with Keith Urban in the past.

Maren continued, “We do a pretty good job at constantly keeping in contact, lots of FaceTime.”

She explained that she and her husband try to have a “good balance.” Of course, with both having country music careers, it can be difficult. However, Maren also revealed that she and Ryan have the same manager.

“She helps our calendars really coalesce well and that’s helped it a good bit. Especially now that we’re married, it’s a little bit more important to us to see each other.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd tied-the-knot on March 24, 2018. They married in Nashville, Tennessee and Maren was open about her excitement for the wedding on her Instagram.

One of Ryan Hurd’s most well-known songs is Diamonds or Twine, a tune which he wrote for Maren. Two days before their wedding, he took to Instagram to talk about the song, revealing that he played it for Maren in Michigan when he asked the country singer to marry him. Maren revealed on social media back in July 2017 that Ryan had asked her to marry him, showing off her stunning engagement ring and announcing that she had said “yes.”

Maren Morris has been busy promoting her new album Girl and the album title is also one of her singles. Her Girl World Tour kicks off on Saturday in Chicago. She will play shows all over the country before heading over seas for shows before coming back to the United States where she is set to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morris won a Grammy Award in 2017 for her song My Church. She took home the award for Best Country Solo Performance. She had five nominates at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but she didn’t take home any awards. Despite that, fans are excited for her new album.