Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s Daughter, Shares Daring Bathtub Photo On Instagram

Kaia Gerber may just be 17, but she is already taking the world by storm. With 4.2 million followers on Instagram, the young model has already surpassed the following of her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, who has 4 million. On Friday, Kaia took to the popular social media platform to share a daring snapshot of herself enjoying some much-need R&R.

In the photo in question, the model is featured in a bathtub, being careful to position the camera just above her chest so not to reveal too much skin. Kaia is leaning against the side of the tub on a white towel as she looks at the camera with a serious, but serene look. Her left hand is up behind her head, showing two tiny tattoos on her inner forearm, one consisting of small writing and a red one near her elbow.

Her light brown hair is pulled back in a bun to protect it from getting wet. The model also has a face mask spread all over her cutis as she enjoys a restorative session. Kaia appears to be wearing no makeup in the photo, letting her natural features shine. Even under the face mask, it is impossible to ignore the resemblance she shares with her world-famous mother.

The snapshot was an immediate success, garnering more than 134,000 likes and more than 450 comments in just one hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“It’s what u deserve,” one user wrote.

“You know you’re goals when naomi is your god mother,” another one chimed in, referring to Crawford’s supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Campbell has previously talked about mentoring Kaia, as well as how protective she feels of the young model, who completed her own successful first catwalk season last year, as Hello! magazine pointed out. As Love magazine noted, Campbell has known Kaia since she was a baby considering Crawford is one of her best friends, so she feels the need to look after her. She also added that the way Kaia has handled the pressure of the modeling industry so far is admirable.

“Kaia’s the daughter of one of my best friends, so I feel protectiveness towards her, you know. I’ve known her since she was a baby. I just admire how she’s taken it all within her stride and is so mature and so professional. I’m very proud of her,” Campbell told Love.