‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Star Amanda Garcia Vows Never To Return To MTV Again

Amanda Garcia might be leaving 'The Challenge' for good.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds has proven to be one of the best seasons of the popular MTV franchise. For years, fans were disappointed in the direction the show was heading, revolving more around relationships and drama and not the physical aspect of competitions which the show was built on. War of the Worlds changed all of that, but from rumblings on Twitter, it appears as if some pretty serious drama has been left on the cutting room floor, and cast members are refusing to keep silent about it.

According to Us Weekly, veteran Amanda Garcia was the victim of a prank by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Kyle Christie, and Theo Campbell. Accounts of the prank vary between blog sites and cast member stories, but it appears as if Amanda was duct-taped around her mouth and head and begged the men to stop, even to the point of crying. The prank seems to have gone too far, and MTV’s handling of the situation has caused Amanda to proclaim in a new tweet that she will never return to the network again.

When news of the prank began to spread on Twitter, Amanda thanked fans for their support and commented that she had moved on from the situation, while noting that the men had apologized to her.

Amanda's face when Zach didn't vote to face her in elimination ???? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/g6KbTz20xr — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 7, 2019

In a matter of days, things dramatically changed causing Amanda to declare she is done with the network forever. Yesterday, the five-time Challenger tweeted out a “PSA” to her fans, causing a ruckus among viewers.

“PSA: I’m disgusted w/MTV & the way I’ve been treated about all of this s*** ESP when I’ve been so calm/understanding. They want to silence me w/legal threats but go to the media & lie? LOL. After the reunion my career with MTV is OVER. I don’t need their s*** I promise u.”

Amanda then went on to say MTV needed to stop calling her asking her to return for Season 34, and suggested the producers look for “some desperate a** kisser.”

The two people Amanda hates are out here fighting each other and she's just like… ???? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/F4hrabl00h — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) March 7, 2019

Da’Vonne Rogers confirmed the prank against Amanda in a YouTube video and was clearly disgusted at the incident as well. Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore also commented on the matter in an Instagram Live session, with the latter noting that the incident was “a little disturbing.”

Whether the prank will air at the reunion remains to be seen, but MTV might opt to leave it in the editing room for legal matters. It may not even be discussed among cast members, but fans can expect more insight on Twitter as the season rolls on.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.