‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: New Lead Filming Initial Footage Already, Reports Reality Steve

ABC will not be officially announcing their decision regarding the upcoming Bachelorette season for a few more days yet, but spoilers regarding the new lead have already emerged. Now, spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed not only that Hannah Brown is going to be handing out roses, but that she’s already starting to film some introductory footage.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Reality Steve recently revealed that he had confirmed that Hannah was the network’s pick to be the next Bachelorette lead. While sometimes the network appears to head in one direction and changes things at the last minute, the gossip guru has insisted that’s not going to happen this time around.

Thursday night, Reality Steve took to Twitter to share some specifics about this early bit of filming. Hannah won’t start meeting her suitors for a few more days, but The Bachelorette film crew apparently is in Alabama right now taping some background footage that will be used throughout the season.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detail that Hannah and the ABC crew are currently filming around the Tuscaloosa area. Not only are they filming Brown at her former sorority and some other local spots, but it also seems that there’s even an announcement party slated to take place this weekend.

(SPOILER): Hannah B currently filming her “Bachelorette” intro package at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This weekend she’s also filming at her old sorority house, and having a Bachelorette announcement party at Tuscaloosa River Market. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

He did note that a few seasons ago, former contestant Caila Quinn did some similar filming in anticipation that she was going to be The Bachelorette. In that case, however, ABC did switch things up at the last minute and featured JoJo Fletcher instead.

Despite that, Reality Steve says that there is not going to be a last-minute change this time around and that Brown will be handing out roses. Later in the evening, he shared a photo via Twitter showing the setup in one filming location.

(SPOILER): The set up outside of Bryant Denny Stadium right now for Hannah’s arrival to shoot her intro video pic.twitter.com/GrVb1NUdCn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

It doesn’t look like any photos from spectators have hit social media yet, but it seems likely to happen at some point. Until it’s made official by the network, there will likely be Bachelorette fans who still brace themselves for a possible last-minute switch. In fact, some people are actively rooting for that to happen.

Reality Steve and numerous fans have noted that even without his spoilers, it has become fairly obvious Hannah would be the next Bachelorette. She was heavily, and positively, featured during this week’s “Women Tell All” special and one of the other likely contenders seemingly isn’t ready. Many people expected Caelynn Miller-Keyes to get the opportunity, but it’s become pretty clear this isn’t the right gig at the right time for her.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans are never in total agreement when it comes to decisions regarding the next franchise lead. Support for the idea of choosing Hannah Brown has been growing rapidly over the past few weeks, but she is an unorthodox pick for ABC in many ways.

Fans will get confirmation about ABC choosing Hannah as The Bachelorette during Tuesday night’s The Bachelor finale and filming officially starts a few days after that. Will Brown find the fierce love she’s looking for as she hands out roses herself? Fans are definitely hoping that’ll be the case.