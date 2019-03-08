Khloe Kardashian Disables Comments After Being Accused Of Photoshopping This Photo

Khloe was trolled by fans for seemingly editing a snap showing off her curves.

Khloe Kardashian was seemingly forced to turn off the comments on her Instagram photos after fans accused her of photoshopping a recent snap of herself she posted to the social media site. Per a March 8 report from Cosmopolitan, Kardashian was widely ridiculed by her followers after she shared two snaps that showed her walking upstairs in a skintight, sheer, bedazzled bodysuit earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the photo left little to the imagination as she looked over her shoulder toward the camera, though fans were quick to accuse the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of editing the photo through Photoshop.

“Why is your head so big in relation to the rest of your body???” one Instagram user asked, according to the outlet.

A second then directly accused the mom of one of editing the image.

They wrote, “Her Photoshop had her body snatched who tf touched this up.”

PopCulture also reported that the comments section was flooded with allegations of editing.

“You gotta get a better Photoshopper,” one fan said, as a second wrote that Kardashian’s head appeared to have been “pasted on” to her body.

The Photoshop quips were so severe that Khloe has since disabled comments on her most recent uploads.

Kardashian’s two most recent pictures shared to the social media site both have comments turned off, meaning fans can no longer share their opinions on her snaps.

The first Instagram photo posted on March 7 simply showed a pink background with several white hearts – which could potentially have been an allude to the fact that her followers can now only like her photos – while the second new Instagram upload was a selfie with an inspiring message.

Posing for the camera with her finger to her lip, Khloe told her 88.7 million followers that she believed in them and urged them all to “stay positive.”

Though the caption could potentially have been an allude to the negative comments she received on her bodysuit photo, it’s also possible that the star was referencing her recent very highly-publicized split with former boyfriend and father of her 10-month-old daughter True, Tristan Thompson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe has been alluding to the drama on social media ever since it was reported that Tristan got too close to Kardashian family friend, and best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods at a party in February.

This certainly isn’t the first time Khloe has been accused of Photoshopping her photos, though.

Just last month, Women’s Health noted that the mom of one came under fire for uploading a photo of herself to her Instagram account promoting her Good American clothing line which many fans claimed didn’t even look like her.