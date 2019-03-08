Demi Lovato Reminds Herself She Is Loved In A Beautiful Way Following Split With Henry Levy

Demi Lovato knows how to show herself some self-love.

The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to show off a beautiful bouquet of pink and white roses she had received, Entertainment Tonight reported, also revealing the accompanying card that contained a heartfelt and inspirational message.

“You’re beautiful, you’re loved and you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life,” the note read in a loopy, cursive font.

The person behind the stunning floral arrangement was certainly someone that has a lot of love for the singer — herself.

“Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers…” she wrote on the photo to reveal to her followers that she was the sender, adding in the hashtag “#selflove.”

Roses seem to be a major theme in Demi’s life as of late. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer broke her social media silence on Wednesday with a breathtaking new Instagram selfie in which she showed off some new ink.

Along the side of her index finger was a single long-stemmed rose, which was done by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Winter Stone. A post to the artist’s own Instagram account revealed that Demi got the new body art last month in celebration of being six months sober following a near-fatal overdose last summer.

Demi’s act of self-love comes amid news that the singer has called it quits with fashion designer Henry Levy after four months of dating. The pair were first romantically linked around the end of November, shortly after Demi finished up her stay at a rehabilitation treatment facility.

According to E! News, a major factor in their split was because the singer wanted to fully focus on her health and recovery. A source explained to the news outlet that many of Demi’s family members did not approve of her getting into a relationship so soon, instead feeling that she needed to remain focused on herself for the time being.

“Demi felt distracted and overwhelmed, and wanted to take a breather and truly get healthy,” the insider shared.

Demi Lovato practices #selfcare by sending herself flowers after her breakuphttps://t.co/1AAwkXHWkK — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 8, 2019

The pop star has remained relatively silent about her overdose last summer, Entertainment Tonight noted. However, she assured her fans that she would eventually open up about the subject.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today..but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up sh*t that you know nothing about,” she wrote on her Twitter, which is currently deactivated. “I still need space and time to heal.”