Khloe Kardashian Glad To Be Away From ‘Toxic’ Tristan Thompson, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship came to a dramatic end when the NBA player was allegedly busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to Hollywood Life, although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split was messy, the reality star is trying to be positive and is looking on the bright side of things, which includes being away from her baby daddy’s “toxic” relationship style.

“[Khloe] thought she found Prince Charming and it blew up in her face and she is frustrated with how everything turned out, but she is hoping she can learn from her mistakes and she hopes that Tristan will grow up from this as well,” an insider told the outlet.

“Khloe hates every moment of this breakup but she does see a silver lining to it all, and that is to finally be away from Tristan’s toxic relationship style. Khloe is looking to become a better person after all of this and she feels that is exactly what is going to happen,” the source added of Kardashian’s state of mind following the heartbreaking public split.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe for the first time last April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True, just hours after the scandal erupted.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to give Tristan Thompson a second chance and hopes to work through their relationship issues in order to keep their young family together.

Nearly a year later, Thompson was caught cheating again, this time with Jordyn Woods, who had become like a sister to all of the Kardashian and Jenner girls after she and Kylie became the best of friends.

Following the scandal, Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show to tell her side of the story. Woods claimed that she did nothing wrong and was shocked with Thompson kissed her on the lips as she was leaving a party at his house, a situation that she was too afraid to tell Khloe and Kylie about.

When Khloe found out she was furious, and even tweeted at Jordyn, claiming that she was lying about the events that happened that night, and that she was to blame for breaking up her family.

The next day, Kardashian backtracked on her heated response. Khloe said that Jordyn wasn’t to blame for her split with Tristan, and that Thompson was at fault for ruining the relationship, although she was more hurt by Jordyn’s actions than Tristan’s.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.