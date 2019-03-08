Take An Overhead Look At ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge In Disneyland Through The Eyes Of A Drone [Video]

It really is hard to believe that the world of 'Star Wars' is being brought to life.

On Thursday morning, The Walt Disney Company dropped some huge bombshell announcements, and the force was certainly with them. Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke at The Walt Disney Shareholders meeting and revealed the opening dates for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Now, we’re getting more and more info, but nothing you read will be as awesome as watching a drone fly over the new land.

As reported by The Inquisitr, there had been rumors flying around this past week that Disney would reveal the opening date for Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Once those heated up, it was believed that they would announce the opening for the version in Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well, but it wasn’t scheduled to open until this fall.

Now, Disneyland will see its version open on May 31, 2019, which is a bit earlier than the anticipated June opening. In Orlando, Walt Disney World’s version will open on August 29, 2019, which is much earlier than the original “late fall” and then “fall” scheduled dates.

Throughout the day, more information started coming out about Galaxy’s Edge, but fans still wanted more. Knowing that Disney is so far ahead with construction, they wanted to see just how things were going and the progress that was being made.

Luckily, there is a drone video going around Twitter and it takes an amazing look from high above the grounds in Disneyland Park.

It really is hard to believe at times that the galaxy of Star Wars is coming to life, and by the looks of that drone video, it’s even more realistic than imagined. That final shot of the Millennium Falcon is something to behold and seeing it in person is only going to make it better.

When Galaxy’s Edge opens, the majority of the land will be operational but not all of it. The attraction called Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run will be going strong and allow guests to pilot one of the most famous ships in the entire galaxy.

Unfortunately, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not yet be open and it is scheduled to make its debut in “phase two” of Galaxy’s Edge. It’s not exactly known when that will be, but many speculate that it will still be sometime later this year.

A view of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge from Toy Story Land, and aerial view of same area with Millennium Falcon. pic.twitter.com/QCrL3re4Sr — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 2, 2019

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is truly going to be like no other land that The Walt Disney Company has ever put together, and that drone video only shows a small portion of it. The 14-acre land will be identical in Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and it’s just incredible to know that the opening dates are now so close.