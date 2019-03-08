‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shares How She Handles Show’s Heavy Drinking Routine — ‘It’s A Lot’

Since joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp has had to address her diet thanks to the amount of wine that flows during filming, she told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

So now the accountability coach and fitness influencer is having to use some of her own advice to rethink her nutrition strategy to help curb the negative effects of the free-flowing alcohol that goes around, she said.

“I mean on the Housewives, the amount of drinking is a lot more than… Like, when I’m home, it’s like, ‘No,'” she told Us Weekly. “But there, it’s needed.”

To compensate, the 37-year-old now sees herself having to give up other indulgences, like sweets so that it doesn’t add even more empty calories and sugar to the extra wine she is consuming. Because diet is about balance, her new strategy revolves around making different choices throughout the day. For example, if she goes out to eat, she will order whatever main dish she normally does — say a steak and asparagus — but instead of having dessert and a drink, she will choice either one of the other, and not both.

“So it’s making that choice… Before, when I would diet I would have things like anger about it like, ‘I deserve to have these things!’ Now this is a choice,” admitted Mellencamp, who joined the Bravo show’s cast in Season 8, which is now in its ninth season.

Mellencamp runs a fitness program, All in by Teddi, which helps people remain true and accountable in their diet plans, according to Us Weekly. In addition, she recently added a new venue to her fitness empire, marking her very first clothing brand, also named All in by Teddi, as Bravo recently pointed out.

Her new women’s collection includes camo print leggings, racerback tank tops, t-shirts, and hoodies, among lots of other stuff. She also released an apparel selection for men, as well a full line of accessories to complete any closet’s gym getup, the report continued.

The Bravo report added that Mellencamp will be donating a portion of the proceeds to support clients who can’t commit to the initial financial requirement for her program but are determined to commit to a healthier lifestyle.

“I love it. I love not only having my clients, but, like, all my clients that have become coaches and are now helping other people change their lives,” she said of her business, as per Us Weekly.