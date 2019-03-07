Dozens Of Hospital Workers Reportedly Fired For Looking At Jussie Smollett’s Records

Dozens of employees at a hospital in Chicago were reportedly fired for looking at Jussie Smollett’s medical records, according to CBS 2 Chicago.

Smollett says that he was attacked last month by two men who were shouting racist and homophobic slurs at him. He claims that the attackers put a rope around his neck and poured some sort of chemical, which smelled like bleach, on him. The actor was subsequently taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on January 29, where he was treated for his injuries. Sources say that multiple workers were abruptly terminated for accessing the records related to his treatment.

One nurse told the station that she had, in fact, scrolled past the Empire actor’s chart while trying to access another individual’s information. That nurse says that she was fired at the end of her shift last week without the chance to explain the situation. She is going to appeal the decision and says that several other workers were similarly fired.

A hospital administrator told The Chicago Sun-Times also confirmed that she was fired. She said that a co-worker had asked her if Smollett had checked into the hospital under an alias and she looked the information up, assuming it was a professional request. She was later fired and was told that she had inappropriately accessed the actor’s files, which is a violation of the hospital’s policy.

“I didn’t get any information about [Smollett]. I never clicked on his name and entered his record,” she said.

A few weeks later, she was pulled into a meeting with human resources and her boss to discuss the situation.

“They called it a ‘huge breach,’ and I said, ‘If that’s the case, don’t you think it’s a training issue?'” she told the Sun-Times.

Then, at the end of last month, she attended another meeting where she was let go from her position.

“They again said I accessed [Smollett’s] record, and I said I didn’t access his record,” she said.

The administrator said that she didn’t know how many people had been fired in the situation, but that the night of Smollett’s arrival was a big deal and the event was all over the news that evening.

Smollett is accused of faking the attack because he was unhappy with his salary on the show. He allegedly paid two men, Ola and Abel Osundairo, who worked with him on the show to stage the event. He has been charged with felony disorderly conduct and for filing a false police report.