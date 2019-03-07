Carrie Underwood Spotted Out & About For First Time After Giving Birth 6 Weeks Ago

Carrie snapped a selfie with a fan mere weeks after becoming a mom of two.

Carrie Underwood has been photographed at a public event for the first time since giving birth to her second child, a son named Jacob, six weeks ago. The country star sweetly snapped a selfie that was then posted to Instagram while attending a hockey game this week, as she looked radiant mere weeks after becoming a mom for the second time.

Hockey fan Derek Damich spotted the stunning “Love Wins” singer attending a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game as they took on the Florida Panthers on March 5, marking the first time the star has been spotted out and about since welcoming baby number two.

Underwood — who is married to retired hockey player Mike Fisher, a former captain for the Nashville Predators — smiled from ear to ear in the new photo as she took a selfie with the fan, showing off her signature blonde curls as she took in the big game.

The mom of two has been predominantly staying under the radar as of late, though she did give fans an update on what she’s been getting up to recently on her own Instagram page earlier this week. After welcoming baby Jacob into the world on January 21, she announced that her upcoming “Cry Pretty” tour will be heading to the U.K. this summer for a string of international shows.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood shared the exciting news in the video she shared with her fans and even gave a little update on how she’s been adapting to life with two kids.

“I just wanted to check in,” Carrie said in the clip while announcing her trip across the pond in June, adding that “life is good” right now as she settles into life as a mom to both Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah.

Prior to that, the star last made a rare appearance in February when Mike posted an adorable photo of himself and his wife to Instagram Stories in honor of Valentine’s Day. As The Inquisitr shared, the picture appeared to show the couple hanging out at home while Fisher captioned it with emojis with hearts for eyes.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

But it sounds like the star won’t be enjoying downtime at home for too much longer.

Carrie will be hitting the road for her “Cry Pretty” tour on May 1, and her tour mates previously revealed that she wasn’t taking a lot of time off for maternity leave earlier this year.

The Inquisitr revealed that Runaway June – who are serving as the tour’s support act alongside Maddie & Tae – said just days after she gave birth in January that they would soon be heading into rehearsals for the show.

When asked how she was doing after having her baby, bandmember Naomi Cooke told PopCulture.com, “We haven’t talked to her, but we will soon ’cause we start rehearsing really soon for the tour.”

Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” tour is set to kick off on May 1 in North Carolina and has tour dates scheduled around the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.