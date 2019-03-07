Gisele Bundchen Glows In Gold Shimmering Dress On Instagram

After setting Instagram on fire with a sweltering photo shoot for Vogue Germany, as reported by The Inquisitr last week, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has just shot a very glamorous campaign for Pantene Brasil.

Earlier today, the 38-year-old model took to her Instagram page to share a dazzling photo from her latest work — and fans couldn’t get enough of seeing Gisele work her magic in the sizzling snap.

If Gisele channeled her inner seductress for the Vogue Germany campaign, getting down and dirty on a sandy beach to celebrate her communion with nature, her collaboration with Pantene Brasil was more on the tame side. Her latest campaign played on Gisele’s majestic beauty and fabulous golden locks, showcasing her refined good looks in an elegant, sophisticated fashion.

In the snapshot, which the Brazilian beauty was happy to share with her 15.3 million Instagram followers, Gisele proudly flaunts her long, honey-colored tresses while posing in what looks like a strapless gold dress.

The first thing that leaps to the eye is that the sumptuous, slick fabric of her gown – one adorned with many pleats that highlight Gisele’s svelte waistline – perfectly complements her spectacular undulated tresses, both in color and texture. The Brazilian stunner looks radiant as she gives a sultry look to the camera, turning her shoulder to the photographer with a confident smile on her face.

While Gisele looks impeccable in anything she wears, the new snapshot proves that gold is definitely her color. Her shimmering gold frock showcased Gisele’s enviable figure in a very flattering way, while also accentuating the model’s incredible golden tresses.

For the Pantene Brasil photo shoot, Gisele styled her rich, beaming locks in a cascade of loose, wavy curls that draped down her shoulder. The model opted for natural-looking makeup and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a touch of dark eyeliner, a little bit of mascara, and a slash of shimmering pink lipstick.

In the photo caption, Gisele gave a shout-out to Pantene Brasil and kept to the gold color theme by including a yellow heart emoji. The model also added the #cabelopantene hashtag to her post, which translates as “Pantene hair.”

Fans who took the time to glance over the Pantene Brasil Instagram page uncovered that Gisele’s latest snapshot was actually a still photo from a very glamorous clip shot for the Pantene campaign. In the video, one narrated entirely in Portuguese, the model asks, “Do you know that a #cabelopantene is?” and then proceeds to play with her golden tresses, flaunting her Pantene hair in all of its splendor.

Aside from showcasing Gisele’s flowy curls, the video also offers a more detailed look at her gorgeous frock, revealing that the model is actually wearing an off-the-shoulder minidress. The sensational attire, which Gisele teamed up with a pair of elegant strappy heels, put her statuesque figure on full display, showing off her lean, long legs.

The model oozed charisma as she strutted her stuff in the dazzling Pantene video, showing off some insane dance moves toward the end of the clip. Her elegant beauty left many of her Instagram fans star-struck as they flocked to the comment section to express their adoration for the Brazilian supermodel.

“As always… Gorgeous!” exclaimed one of her Instagram followers in reply to her post.

“I love Pantene,” wrote another person, while others proclaimed Gisele “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Nothing like Ms. Giselle in a world of Kardashians!!” quipped one of her fans.