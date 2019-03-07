Kim Kardashian Stunned By Taylor Swift’s Bullying Comments, Per ‘HL’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly annoyed that Taylor Swift brought up their old feud during her most recent interview.

According to Hollywood Life, Swift recently opened up about the feud, revealing that Kardashian started an online campaign of bullying against her, and led her into a dark period in her life.

As many fans will remember, Kim and Taylor’s bad blood began when Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, released his song, “Famous,” which referenced having sex with Swift and calling her “that b****.”

Swift quickly spoke out about the lyrics claiming they were offensive to her, but Kardashian hit back with video of Kanye speaking to Taylor on the phone about the lyrics. Kim then called Taylor a snake, which prompting tons of fans to head to social media and bombard her with snake emojis.

“Kim’s shocked by Taylor’s comments because she thought they had both put this drama behind them, but she has no intention of getting back into it with Taylor,” an insider told the outlet.

“This is such old news to Kim, it was three years ago. For Kim that’s like another lifetime, so much has happened since then. She’s had Chicago and she has another baby on the way, life moves very fast for Kim, her mind is on much bigger things than this old feud with Taylor,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Taylor Swift left her longtime record label, Big Machine Records, just last month, and signed with Universal Music Group. Universal also owns the E! network, which airs Kim Kardashian’s reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Since that time it’s been reported that Kim has been ordered to by the “bigwigs” to leave Taylor alone and be nice, since the two women are now essentially under the umbrella of the same company, which will be making them millions of dollars.

Recently, Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe. Andy asked Kim if she would rather be stuck in an elevator with Drake, whom she’s also been engaged in a feud with, or Taylor.

Kardashian revealed that she would choose Swift, and then told Cohen that their feud was long over. However, it seems that Taylor is still harboring some bad feelings about it.

Meanwhile, Taylor also revealed in the interview that her mother’s cancer had returned, and now she has real, important things to worry about.