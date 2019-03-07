This Was Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction To Seeing Tristan Thompson With A New Woman

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Khloe Kardashian, who has been through a very public breakup from NBA star Tristan Thompson after reports emerged that he had kissed her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party on February 17.

To make matters worse, this week, he was spotted having dinner — twice — with model Karizma Ramirez, just a couple of weeks after his split, but this apparently comes as no shock to Khloe, who has already been through a similar situation with the 27-year-old last year when footage emerged of him getting too cozy with a couple of women just days before she gave birth to their baby girl, True Thompson.

“Khloe is not at all surprised that Tristan is hanging out with other women so quickly, however, she’s decided she is officially done with him, so at the same time, it’s not really phasing her,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“She’s not even paying attention.”

Indeed, she is now more focused on raising her 10-month-old daughter and doing “what’s best for her at this time,” and has been distancing herself from her ex as much as she can. And while it “hurts” to see her baby father move on so fast, she also believes it’s gotten to the point where she has to worry about herself and move forward and let the Cleveland Cavaliers player “be someone else’s problem and not hers.”

After reports came out saying that Jordyn and Tristan had been spotted kissing after a party at his house in Los Angeles, a whole scandal erupted and the model was swiftly cut from the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, even having to move out of Kylie’s guest house and back into her mother’s. She then went on to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk to explain her side of the story, taking full responsibility for having attended the party and putting herself in that situation, but claiming that Tristan was the one who kissed her as she was about to leave.

Tristan Thompson Steps Out Again With Mystery Chick, Second Time In A Week https://t.co/jBPoAanzn2 pic.twitter.com/3LmsJqA939 — Nandar Pictures (@nandarent) March 6, 2019

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 21-year-old now feels “vindicated” now that Thompson has been spotted with another woman, as it proves her side of the story and makes it clear that Tristan lives up to his “player reputation.”

“Jordyn stands by her statement that she is not the reason Khloe and Tristan are not together,” a source said, adding, she “knows she did wrong, but wants the chance to make up for what she did and be forgiven and she would want nothing more than to be Kylie’s friend again.”