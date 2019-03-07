‘RHOBH’ Stars Think Puppygate Drama Was Set Up for ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Spinoff

Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp chat about the Puppygate drama.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills learned on the first episode of season 9 that Dorit Kemsley had a new puppy. Kemsley had adopted her dog, Lucy, through Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue center, known as Vanderpump Dogs. While Kemsley did think the dog was adorable, as time went on, she discovered that Lucy might not make the cut as a new member of her family.

According to Kemsley, Lucy bit Paul, Kemsley’s husband, and the couple’s two children, 4-year-old son Jagger and 3-year-old daughter Phoenix, more than once. At that point, Kemsley realized that the dog wasn’t meshing well with her family. So, Kemsley searched around to find Lucy a good home, although she could have returned the dog to Vanderpump’s no-kill rescue center. However, once Kemsley felt she had a great home for Lucy, she gifted the dog to a new family.

While Kemsley’s actions seemed reasonable, what she didn’t know at the time was that Lucy wouldn’t make the cut at her new home, either. Unfortunately, Lucy’s new owner gave the dog away to a shelter, which linked the dog back to Vanderpump Dogs after scanning Lucy’s microchip. When Lisa Vanderpump, owner of the shelter, got wind of this news, she was furious, and assumed Kemsley had given the dog to a shelter.

Since this drama has unfolded on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sources have suggested that Vanderpump Dogs may get a spin-off show, according to Us Weekly. While the news is still speculative, Kemsley and Vanderpump’s co-stars on RHOBH couldn’t help but wonder if Vanderpump purposely upped the drama to create a spin-off.

“If this was really about their concern about a dog … Why didn’t they go do a home check on the new owner that Dorit gave the dog to? Why didn’t they say, ‘Dorit go pick up that dog and bring it back to the shelter?’ It wasn’t. It was about the story. It wasn’t about the dog,” Teddi Mellencamp stated, according to Us Weekly.

Mellencamp wasn’t the only co-star of Vanderpump’s to wonder why Vanderpump escalated the issue over Lucy to such a heated level. Lisa Rinna also wondered if the scandal over Lucy was seen as an opportunity for Vanderpump to up the ante on the drama and try to get a new spin off.

“Pilot In the works. This at the bottom of ‘those texts’ all a setup, all for another TV show,” Rinna said, according to Us Weekly.