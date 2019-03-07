‘Captain Marvel’ Post-Credits Scene Leaked Online

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame

Prior to its release on Friday, March 8, two of the post-credits scenes from Captain Marvel have leaked online, giving fans a glimpse as to how the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film will tie into Avengers: Endgame, which is set to release later this year.

As reported by BGR, the leak comes from one Reddit user, who had previously leaked pictures from an unreleased Avengers: Endgame LEGO set. The post on Reddit has since been deleted, most likely due to a takedown request from Marvel Studios, or as a precaution from the subreddit’s moderators.

The leaked scene shows a handful of Avengers, who had survived Thanos’ now-infamous “Snap,” which wiped out half of all life-forms in the universe. Several key MCU characters were disintegrated by Thanos’ actions, including Black Panther/T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

In the leaked clip, some of the remaining Avengers, which included Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Stever Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Rhodey/War Machine (Don Cheadle) can be seen trying to piece together what has happened, and it seems they’ve gotten their hands on Nick Fury’s pager. For those who need a refresher, before he disintegrated at the end of Infinity War, Nick Fury was able to activate a signal on an old-looking pager, which — as we now know — sent off a distress message to Captain Marvel.

As the remaining Avengers try to determine who Fury had sent a message off to, Captain Marvel appears before their eyes, asking them a single question: “Where is Fury?” The screen then fades to black, and viewers are told that Captain Marvel will be returning in Avengers: Endgame. As BGR notes, Rogers/Captain America is rocking the same facial hair from Infinity War, indicating that Avengers: Endgame will take place shortly after. As some fans have pointed out, it seems a version of this scene was used for the Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl TV spot, though any appearance of Captain Marvel was edited out, so as not to spoil things ahead of the film’s release.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the second post-credits scene is more casual and humorous in tone.

“The [second] scene shows Goose — Carol Danvers’ pet cat — vomiting up the Cosmic Cube. The Cube, more often referred to as the Tesseract, previously housed the Space Stone. It’s not quite clear how the Cosmic Cube will feature into Captain Marvel, but some fans suspect that the Space Stone will prove useful in Avengers: Endgame, and may be used to undo the effects of “The Decimation.”