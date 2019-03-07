R. Kelly Reportedly Weeps And Rages As He Discusses His Charges

R. Kelly's claims there is a conspiracy against him.

The past month certainly hasn’t been the highlight of R. Kelly’s life. At the end of February, the famous singer was arrested and charged with 10 different counts of assault. After a female fan of his helped him make his bail, he was arrested once again. On March 6, R. Kelly was placed in custody by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, this time for owing over $160k in back child support. Kelly’s most recent arrest is unrelated to his February arrest, but certainly isn’t great news for the already disgraced singer.

When Kelly was arrested in February and charged with 10 counts of assault, he plead not guilty to the accusations. The list of allegations against him come from four different victims, and date from between 1998 and 2010. Of the four victims making the accusations, three of them claim to have been under 17-years-old at the time of the crimes.

On March 6, R. Kelly broke his silence and showed up to the set of CBS This Morning to talk about his side of the story with Gayle King. King’s interview with Kelly was anything but ordinary, and Kelly seemed extremely emotional, defensive, angry, and even lashed out at King a few times as he answered questions.

During the interview, King questioned Kelly about some of the accusations that were made about him for the Lifetime show, Surviving R. Kelly. When that docuseries was initially televised, it made many of Kelly’s fans reconsider how they felt about the singer, since it contained plenty of allegations that Kelly had crossed the line numerous times with underage females. Kelly’s angry response alleges that there is a conspiracy against him, and the people making these allegations are lying and planning to ruin him.

R. Kelly Cries As He Denies Sexual Abuse In CBS Interview Oh boo hoo you monster. R. Kelly gave his first sit-down interview to CBS since his arrest for 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four alleged vic… https://t.co/cQsupEtUxy #society #culture #lifestyle pic.twitter.com/PqYwwe1iFi — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 7, 2019

“Everybody says something bad about me,” Kelly said when asked Surviving R. Kelly, according to The Washington Post. “Nobody said nothing good. They were describing Lucifer. I’m not Lucifer, I’m a man. I make mistakes, but I’m not a devil, and by no means am I a monster.”

Kelly shot down claims that he forced women to unwillingly engage with him, and also claimed that social media is to blame for his downfall. He feels like the social media storm around his arrests has been the driving force that is destroying his career. At times during the interview with King, Kelly became noticeable angry, even standing up and pounding his fists.

Kelly’s interview was aired by CBS This Morning.

“[Kelly] didn’t rant for the whole hour and a half, but he got very emotional several times,” King said of the interview, according to The Washington Post.