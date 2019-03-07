Khloe Kardashian Trying To Figure Out How To Include Cheating Tristan Thompson In True’s First Birthday Plans

With all of the drama surrounding Tristan Thompson and his infidelity, Khloe Kardashian is a little lost these days.

Last month, KoKo’s world was rocked when she found out that her sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, had hooked up with Tristan at a party over Valentine’s Day weekend, making it the second time that he has publicly humiliated her by being unfaithful. Now, Khloe is faced with a rather awkward situation as she tries to figure out how to include Tristan in their daughter True’s upcoming 1st birthday in April.

“Khloe is figuring out how to get Tristan involved,” a source tells People. “She can’t see how he can be around her family at a party, though. Everyone is just too upset with him.”

The source shares that all of Khloe’s family members, especially Kim Kardashian West, are incredibly upset with Tristan over the whole scandal and it’s just a really tout situation. The insider says that the mother of three “never even wants to see Tristan,” and she thinks that if she does come into contact with him, she may lose it on him in front of everyone. In fact, Kim hasn’t trusted Tristan for quite some time now.

“Kim never trusted Tristan after he cheated on Khloe right before True was born. Ever since, it’s been very difficult for Kim to even tolerate Tristan. But she really tried her best because it was important for Khloe.”

At the end of the day, the situation is also really tough for Khloe but according to the Kardashian confidant, the Good American founder just wants baby True to have a relationship with both of her parents and she’s pretty good at compartmentalizing and letting go of anger.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, another person who really has had Khloe’s back amid the whole cheating scandal is Kanye West. A source close to the family tells People that West is incredibly protective of the Kardashian family, as he considers himself the male figure in their lives. This means, if Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson hurt his family — which they arguably have — then he is going to make sure to cut them out of his life once and for all.

The source goes on to say that Kanye, Jordyn, and Tristan were not particularly close in the first place — Kanye won’t lose any sleep if he never talks to either of them again. It seems he is 100 percent on Khloe’s side amid the cheating scandal, and he considers himself to be very protective of Khloe and all of her sisters.

Despite all of the drama that has gone on in Khloe’s life over the past year, it’s nice to see that her family loves her and has her back.