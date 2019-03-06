‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle And Summer Say ‘I Do’

Almost unbelievable new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Kyle and Summer waste no time in setting their plans in motion to become husband and wife.

The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap reveals that Kyle (Michael Mealor) asked Summer (Hunter King) to marry him, and she agreed. Kyle will stop at nothing to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life, and he feels like for the first time he understands the true meaning of love — putting somebody else’s happiness and well-being ahead of his own.

Of course, when and if she wakes up, Lola may not feel the same way. When Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) attacked her, Lola was on the way to make things right with Kyle, so if she wakes up after receiving part of Summer’s liver, she probably won’t love seeing Kyle and Summer married, but that’s the deal Kyle made to secure Summer’s anonymous living liver donation. It may well devastate Lola to find out that Kyle married Summer while she was fighting for her life in the hospital.

The official Y&R Instagram posed a question to viewers asking them if they see a future for Summer as Kyle’s wife. Fans had plenty to say about the unorthodox situation.

On confessed, “I’m not here for this at all!! Too bad Kyle wasn’t a match for Lola and not Summer!!”

“The only way I’d like to see Kyle and Summer marry only if he loves her and he doesn’t. This storyline is terrible,” complained another.

Other faithful viewers had thoughts on Summer and her recent past actions including sleeping with her mother Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) then-boyfriend Billy (Jason Thompson).

“I think they need to clean up her image… That whole Billy fiasco was so creepy,” said a fan.

Many people who regularly watch appreciated the man that Kyle tried to be while he was with Lola, and they think that Summer is a significant step back for Kyle. Plus, rushing into a loveless marriage even for a seemingly noble reason is not the best choice. Surely there was another option to secure Summer’s liver donation for Lola.

A Soap Opera Digest spoiler photo titled “Aisle Be Seeing You” shows Summer and Kyle exchanging their vows in front of an officiant with Summer dressed in white and Kyle in a tuxedo. It’s captioned, “Kyle makes good on his promise the Summer.”

It looks like the wedding will happen barring a significant objection during the ceremony. Stranger things have happened in would-be Genoa City weddings. Just last fall, Sharon (Sharon Case) dumped Nick (Joshua Morrow) at the altar.