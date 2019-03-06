Miley Cyrus Has Promised To Take Care Of Late Singer Janice Freeman’s Daughter

Over the weekend, The Voice contestant Janice Freeman sadly passed away. She died at age 33 after suffering a blood clot and bronchitis. She’d been on Team Miley on “The Voice” in 2017 and kept in touch with the “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker ever since being eliminated from the competition.

Cyrus posted a number of tribute posts to the late singer on her Instagram account. In one upload, Miley expressed that she promised Freeman that she would look after her daughter.

“To hug you one more time @janicefreeman… I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you,” the “Adore You” singer captioned a video upload.

According to Fox News, Cyrus was so close with Freeman that she paid six months of her rent when the singer was struggling and searching for a place to live with her husband and daughter.

Miley is known for her charity work and has her own foundation named Happy Hippie. The foundation is focused on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus explained she is still working on her upcoming album but, her “Smilers” can expect to hear something new from it by the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.

“There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records,” she told them about the sound of her new music.

“You know, in the same way, I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.”

Miley’s career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit show. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006. With the success, came a movie which was a box office number one making $169.2 million. Her acting career also includes roles in The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.”