Miley Cyrus Has Promised To Take Care Of Late Singer Janice Freeman’s Daughter

Over the weekend, The Voice contestant Janice Freeman sadly passed away. She died at age 33 after suffering a blood clot and bronchitis. She’d been on Team Miley on “The Voice” in 2017 and kept in touch with the “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker ever since being eliminated from the competition.
Cyrus posted a number of tribute posts to the late singer on her Instagram account. In one upload, Miley expressed that she promised Freeman that she would look after her daughter.
“To hug you one more time @janicefreeman… I made a promise to you here on earth and will keep that promise as you watch from heaven. To take care of your precious little girl, my baby sister. To shine light on your husband and mother when days are dark! I love you,” the “Adore You” singer captioned a video upload.
According to Fox News, Cyrus was so close with Freeman that she paid six months of her rent when the singer was struggling and searching for a place to live with her husband and daughter.
Miley is known for her charity work and has her own foundation named Happy Hippie. The foundation is focused on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.
I miss you so much it hurts. Everywhere ….. but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated . I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence . All those texts I would receive , just of you saying that your praying for ME. How you were so selfless I’ll never understand . The way you found the good in everything . You are now a rainbow . Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy. You were the only artist EVER, that I tried so hard to “ sign” , was going to create a label just so YOU could be on it. No one has heard them and I hope to share at an appropriate time, but the records you were creating with @brandicarlile (where it all began , the story ) and my dear writer friend @ilsey were so magically beautiful JUST LIKE YOU. Today we lost a legend . Do you hear me . Everyone got it so wrong on our season together of The Voice because no matter what has been recorded or remembered YOU won my angel . You are not only the best singer that show has ever had the honor of having on that stage but the best fucking singer in the world. What makes me sick is we always wait till the best are gone to recognize them and truly tell them what their art meant to us. The hope their voice gave us …. the emotions they pulled from us. Janice you’re my star! I will never give up on you. Ever . I am no longer your coach , I never was ….. YOU constantly taught me. You’ve been my coach on how to love , on how to persevere , on how to fight for what I want and never let even my own body get in the way. Anything is possible if it’s being done with faith. You are my world . I will never forget you or stop loving you. I am forever yours , Miley
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus explained she is still working on her upcoming album but, her “Smilers” can expect to hear something new from it by the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.
“There’s psychedelic elements, there’s pop elements, there’s more hip-hop-leaning records,” she told them about the sound of her new music.
“You know, in the same way, I like to kind of just be genderless, I like feeling genre-less.”
Miley’s career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit show. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006. With the success, came a movie which was a box office number one making $169.2 million. Her acting career also includes roles in The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.”