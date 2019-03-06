LuAnn de Lesseps Is Reportedly Hoping Aviva Drescher Will Return To ‘RHONY’ After Carole Radziwill’s Exit

They were recently spotted together.

Could LuAnn de Lesseps be pitching former cast member Aviva Drescher for a return to The Real Housewives of New York City?

Ahead of de Lesseps’ on-screen feud with Bethenny Frankel, a report from Celebrity Insider on March 4 claimed the cabaret star may be hoping to see Drescher return to the show as a replacement for Frankel, who was one of the original wives of the Bravo TV reality series.

As the outlet claimed, de Lesseps recently spent time with her former co-star in New York City at one of her shows and during the event, the women posed for a number of photos with one another. In the caption of one, Drescher gushed over her wonderful night with de Lesseps and praised her for her terrific music and singing.

“I am so beyond proud of you Luann!!!! You look STUNNING!!! Love you madly! Very grateful for a wonderful evening filled with lots of love and good friends,” Drescher wrote.

Drescher was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City in 2012 for the fifth season of the show. Prior to her addition, producers opted to get rid of four of the show’s previous cast members, including Jill Zarin, Alex McCord, Kelly Bensimon, and Cindy Barshop.

As fans will recall, Heather Thomson and Carole Radziwill were also brought to the show for the series’ fifth season.

Drescher remained on the show for just two seasons before her alleged firing.

While Drescher was only featured on The Real Housewives of New York City until Season 6, her co-star, Radziwill, didn’t leave the show until after Season 10.

Last July, she shared a statement about her decision to exit the series with The Daily Dish.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” she said. “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind.”

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, tune into the Season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City tonight, Wednesday, March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.