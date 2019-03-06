Tristan Thompson Cavaliers Teammates ‘Frustrated’ With Him Amid His Drama With Khloe Kardashian, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship drama has been ongoing for the last several weeks. Although it’s no secret Tristan has been unfaithful multiple times throughout his relationship with Khloe, the last cheating scandal was likely the worst because it involved someone relatively close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, sparked a media firestorm just days after Valentine’s Day. However, the famed NBA baller has made it a point not to react under pressure. While Khloe Kardashian reacted to the scandal multiple times, Tristan maintained his composure, refusing to speak out at all. To most Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, Tristan appeared to be unaffected by Khloe’s pain, but insiders have revealed the scandal is actually affecting his professional life.

According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Tristan Thompson has revealed his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates aren’t too pleased about all the drama he’s involved in. The loss of LeBron James coupled with Tristan’s unfavorable media attention has reportedly put a strain on the team’s ability to effectively perform as a unit on the court.

While many people believe there is such a thing called the “Kardashian curse,” the insider insists Tristan and the Cavaliers are facing even bigger problems.

“It’s now far beyond the Kardashian curse with Tristan and the Cavaliers. The team is still feeling the effects heavily on losing LeBron (James) and not having Tristan on the court with his injury doesn’t help matters either,” the insider said.

The insider went on to detail the distractions the team is facing as a result of Tristan Thompson’s drama with Khloe Kardashian.

“They want Tristan’s attention on the team and that is it,” the insider said.

Another insider went on to detail the team’s frustration.

“Tristan is frustrating his teammates with his off the court drama. The Cavs have been struggling all season long and Tristan’s off-court drama is not helping the energy in their locker room. They want their big man healthy and back to work ASAP,” the second insider said.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, and multiple other women the NBA baller has been linked to over the course of his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. In fact, just days after Tristan was caught with Jordyn, he was already out on a date with another woman. Since it’s obvious Tristan has been relatively busy lately, the insiders believe his personal life is affecting his life on the court.

However, Tristan Thompson has yet to address the rumors and speculation about his professional relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.