Taylor Swift Reveals What She’s Learned Before She Turns 30

In an exclusive interview with Elle, Taylor Swift imparts the 30 things she’s learned over the years before she turns 30.

Taylor Swift has been through and accomplished a lot over the years. Recently she’s been through a re-branding of sorts as she sheds her old image and embraces a new one that isn’t afraid to be strong and show its teeth if needed.

In her interview with Elle, she reveals some of the things over the years that have kept her strong and the times she needed to just ignore the hate and keep her head high.

She begins the interview by stating that her upcoming 30th birthday is surreal because part of her “feels 18” at times and another part of her “feels 283.”

She then introduces a number of things she’s learned over the years that have helped her live a fulfilling life and kept her spirits up.

Swift introduces the idea that “Being sweet to everyone all the time can get you into a lot of trouble.” She says that sometimes being a “polite young lady” can lead to serious regrets if someone capitalizes on that politeness. So she says to not be afraid of trusting yourself as well as being willing to stand strong and act “like a snake” if someone treads on you.

She also encourages people to try and fail over and over again, saying it’s “normal.” Swift admits that her failures may seem worse than they actually are or even bad things because of how much press attention they get, but that failing is good because it means you’re trying new things and growing as a person.

In a particularly strong moment of transparency, Swift reveals that the Manchester Arena bombing and the Las Vegas country concert shooting showed her how bad things can happen to anyone, even musicians at their concerts.

This has instilled a deep sense of fear of violence and even convinced her to start carrying an “army grade bandage” should she ever become the victim of a “gunshot.”

But she says it’s helped her to remember all of the good she’s witnessed in her life.

“Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

The interview is a great insight into the wisdom and experience Swift has obtained over the years as a high profile singer. It contains valuable tips that anyone can live by to experience a similarly fulfilling life.