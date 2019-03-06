Brandi Glanville Disses Lisa Vanderpump Amid ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Tells Fans She ‘Tried’ To Prove She Was A Liar

Brandi Glanville appears to be loving what’s playing out on the currently airing episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

Four years after her full-time role on the show came to an end, Glanville took to her Twitter page to weigh in on the claims against her on-screen nemesis, Lisa Vanderpump, who was accused of setting Teddi Mellencamp up and using her to take down Dorit Kemsley.

“Please re watch season 4 and 5 of RHOBH– I had no back up I tried,” Glanville tweeted, according to a March 5 report from Hollywood Life.

As fans of the series will recall, Glanville accused Vanderpump of being a “puppet master” of the group years ago and, along with Kyle Richards, made comments about being manipulated by the restauranteur. However, because she “had no back up,” her allegations ultimately dissolved.

Because Glanville’s claims led her to be on the outs with Vanderpump and the majority of her co-stars, her role on the show was eventually canceled and in the years since, she’s been seen only in cameo roles.

As the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues, fans will be seeing Glanville’s latest cameo on the show, which features the mother of two enjoying a dinner date with new cast member Denise Richards.

Although Glanville will only be featured in a cameo role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, she appears to be open to the idea of making a full-time return to the show during a future season of the series. She also appears to be hoping an empty space will be left by Lisa Vanderpump after the completion of Season 9.

After confirming she would quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if she were Vanderpump, Glanville explained Vanderpump has plenty other things she could be spending her time on, including her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules.

“She’s so successful. She’s got Vanderpump Rules. She’s probably going to do another show with TomTom. Why not do a show where you are the boss, and you can cut things out that you don’t like?” Glanville told Us Weekly magazine in December of last year. “Instead of having everyone say bad things about you. … I feel like it would be a smart move for her, but I don’t know that she’s going to do that.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.