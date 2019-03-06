‘Married At First Sight’ Recap For Kristine And Keith: Kristine Wants To Put Careers Before Kids

Kristine wants to put their careers before children and Keith doesn't want to wait till he's an 'old man' to have kids.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Married at First Sight couple Kristine Killingsworth and Keith Dewar are at odds when it comes to having children soon and both have good reasons for their positions.

Last week, Keith earned some major points with Kristine for how well their one-month anniversary went.

Us Weekly reported that the couple often has disagreements over how much Keith pitches in when it comes to cooking meals. As an acknowledgment of that struggle and a way to show his affection for Kristine, Keith whipped up a surprise on their one-month anniversary.

He took a cooking class and presented the finished meal for Kristine. She was stunned.

“I’m just shocked and completely floored. Keith is amazing. If he’s not too careful and he keeps doing things like this, then I just may fall in love with him.”

But while things went fairly well in the last episode and the two bonded over a meal, this episode was a little tenser as the newlyweds found themselves at odds over their future goals over the next five years.

It seems the two can’t agree on when they should be having children and there doesn’t seem to be a ready answer for what they should do about their differing views on the matter.

Kristine believes they should wait — in her mind, she believes putting their careers first and establishing that financial security is important before having kids. It’s also a concern of hers that having kids would jeopardize her ambitions to become “the queen of real estate.”

Keith’s concern is that his ambition to become a doctor and her desires to become a real estate mogul will take years to achieve, and by the time they’re established in their careers, they’ll be much older.

“I don’t want to be an old man playing with his kids at the park,” he said in concern.

Both Keith and Kristine appear to have excellent points. Kristine might run into some obstacles in her career if they have children soon, as kids are a major commitment of time for the mother. Keith also has what seem to be valid concerns of being too old as their kids grow up and being unable to enjoy that time as a result.

Unfortunately, the two couldn’t seem to settle on a decision or a compromise of any kind. Both believed their position was right and thought the other was being unreasonable.

It seems fans will have to wait for the next episode to find out if they were able to devise a plan going forward that they can both agree on.