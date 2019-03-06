‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Gushes Over Daughters, Says She Is ‘Blessed’ To Be Their Mommy

It has been nearly two-weeks since Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her daughter Vaeda Luma. The couple recently revealed the first pictures of their baby girl on Instagram and now, Catelynn is sharing a photo of her daughters Novalee and Vaeda and gushing over the fact that she feels “blessed” to be their mommy.

The photo shows Catelynn and Tyler’s four-year-old daughter together, with Nova smiling, looking excited to be a big sister. In her hair, Nova wears a bright pink bow along with a white shirt that has her initials monogrammed and which reads “big sister.” Beside her, Vaeda is wearing a white headband and a onesie that reads “little sister.” Along with the photo, Catelynn included a cute caption about her girls.

“The love I have for these girls is SO unbelievably HUGE!! I’m so blessed to be the mommy to them!!! #mygirls#blessed #novalee #vaeda #sisters”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, viewers watched as the couple struggled with the decision of whether or not to place their daughter for adoption or to raise her despite being young and unprepared. In the end, they chose adoption for their oldest daughter.

The couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Novalee, on New Years Day 2015. The couple married later that year. In September 2018, the couple revealed that they were expecting baby number three and that they were shocked. They revealed that they hadn’t been planning on having another baby at the time.

The couple chose to find out the gender of the baby and, opening up to US Weekly, Catelynn revealed, “I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy! Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I’m super excited it’s a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

Teen Mom OG is set to return for another season sometime in the future. It has been reported that the cast members will be returning, including Catelynn and Tyler. Fans will likely get to meet Vaeda on the new season as well!

Until then, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2. New episodes are airing Monday nights on MTV.