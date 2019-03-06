‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus In Long Distance Relationship: Does Her Mother Approve Of Her New Boyfriend?

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new boyfriend and her relationship has been playing out on the most recent season of the show. While Briana and John have been dating long distance, things have been going well. However, fans of the show know that Briana is very close with her mother Roxanne as well as her sister Brittany. In a new interview with InTouch Weekly, Briana revealed whether or not the two women who are important in her life approve of her new boyfriend or not.

“My mother and sister have met him and they have only good things to say about him. They definitely like him.”

It’s great that Briana’s mom and sister like John, but what do her daughter’s think about him? It turns out that both of her daughters like John as well!

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Briana traveled to New York to visit with John. However, that wasn’t the only reason she was there. It turns out that her youngest daughter’s father also lives in New York and she wanted to meet up with him to talk about the fact that she had filed for child support. Luckily, the meetup with her daughter’s father went okay.

Although Teen Mom 2 has been on the air for nearly a decade, Briana DeJesus hasn’t been sharing her story nearly as long as the other girls. While the other four cast members including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and Jenelle Evans all appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant before joining the spin-off, Briana wasn’t introduced to viewers until Season 4 of 16 and Pregnant. Briana was picked to appear on Teen Mom 3 along with Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alex Sekella. While the show followed the same format as both Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 3 lasted for only one season.

In 2017, MTV was looking to shake up the cast of the show a bit and revealed they would be adding a fifth cast member to the show. Rumors suggested that Mackenzie McKee would snag the fifth spot, but in the end, Briana DeJesus was picked to share more of her story.

Her early storyline included her dating Javi Marroquin, ex-husband of cast member Kailyn Lowry. The relationship was short-lived, though, and as previously reported by Inquisitr, Briana doesn’t seem too devastated that the relationship is over and that Javi has moved on.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.