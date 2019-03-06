How ‘Captain Marvel’s Nostalgic Marketing Is Getting Fans Excited For The MCU Prequel

The latest MCU movie is leaving no stone unturned to get audiences into theatres.

Marvel Studios newest movie is Captain Marvel, the first female-led superhero movie of the 10-year-old franchise. Set in the ’90s, Captain Marvel sees an elite member of an intergalactic force discover her earthly origins, and a past that has her destined to be a hero. Starring Brie Larson in the titular role, all eyes are keenly on the film to be the next big success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The marketing campaign of Captain Marvel has been focusing on the female empowerment angle of the story with a female superhero, but also is featuring the heavy influence of being set in the 1990s. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the movie released an in-depth coverage of Brie Larson’s workouts for the film, as part of a larger social media campaign. The creative marketing gets even more engaging as actual throwbacks from the ’90s appear in an official capacity for theMarvel movie, and fans are absolutely thrilled. The film’s campaign has been incredibly creative when compared to the usual Marvel Studios fanfare. The initial marketing saw many stunning poster designs and multiple TV spots and trailers, but things quickly got a lot more nostalgic. A comprehensive timeline of how the Captain Marvel marketing campaign is truly getting audiences to become familiar, knowledgable and excited for the film can be found in The Hollywood Reporter’s in-depth breakdown.

Actor Brie Larson (C) speaks onstage during the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The first piece of nostalgic promotion came in the form of an old fashioned website that served as the portal to get official information on the movie, including images and trailers. The pixelized, basic Word-Art formatted website truly had audiences reminiscing about the past.

Pomotional website for Captain Marvel is absolutely magnificent, it even has the cheesy background music that you couldn't turn off back in the 90s. Ah, the memories. #CaptainMarvel — Đorđe Jocić (@jocic_91) March 5, 2019

Another throwback from Captain Marvel’s marketing brought audiences back into that era, through the migraine-inducing magic eye poster styles, popular of the decade, but with a Marvel twist.

Most recently, attentive fans started noticing some kind of video stores named Stanley’s Video, a concept long forgotten and made obsolete, popping up in Vancouver and Toronto. The appearance of the store was part of another promotional event as the winners were treated to a prize at the temporary video store locations. The video stores are clearly a callback to the scene when Marvel crash lands onto Earth inside of a Blockbuster video, as seen in all the trailers.

Opening tomorrow in #Toronto and #Vancouver, for three days only, is Stanley Video – a 90’s video rental store in support of #CaptainMarvel. Stop by to play an exclusive scavenger hunt and the chance to win some prizes. pic.twitter.com/HOnMWUJx5Z — Marvel Canada (@MarvelEntCA) March 1, 2019

Being the other prequel about a Captain of the MCU (the first being Captain America: The First Avenger) Captain Marvel will be taking advantage of its setting in the ’90s in more ways than just the marketing, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed.

‘But it allows us to play in an area that we have never played in before and tapping into a ’90s action genre was fun for us and being able to see an earlier part of the MCU before Nick Fury knew anything about aliens or anything about super-powered people and also tapping into the Kree-Skrull War, which in the comics was a huge part of the comic mythology, seemed like a fun thing to try and a fun way to give Carol Danvers her own standalone origin story.”

Captain Marvel releases in theatres on March 7.