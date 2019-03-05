Cassie Randolph’s ‘Bachelor’ Breakup Dress Has Fans Freaking Out

'The Bachelor' frontrunner got all dressed up in a sparkly silver mini-dress to break Colton Underwood's heart.

Cassie Randolph got all decked out to dump The Bachelor. The woman who is currently feeling the wrath of Bachelor Nation after breaking the heart of Colton Underwood during the couple’s overnight date in Portugal wore a dress that caused quite a frenzy on Twitter.

For her most gut-wrenching scene ever with Bachelor star Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph wore silver off the shoulder, wrap style, ribbed metallic mini-dress, as noted by the site Big Blonde Hair. The bodycon Akira dress is currently sold out on the brand’s website, but it was only $49.90 when it was in stock. Incidentally, the dress is unfortunately named “Another Fabulous Day,” which is the exact opposite of the type of day Cassie had when she wore it to say goodbye to The Bachelor. Cassie also seemed uncomfortable in the dress, which she kept pulling up at the top even though it was an off-shoulder.

It’s no surprise that Bachelor fans had very mixed feelings on Cassie Randolph’s “send myself home” style. While some viewers demanded to know where they can find Cassie’s silver dress, others thought it looked like something you could scrub pots and pans with. Others thought the dress looked like it was made of medieval chain mail. And many fans questioned why Cassie would get glammed up in a sparkly party dress to break the heart of ABC’s leading man just as he was about to invite her to stay overnight with him in the Fantasy Suite.

You can see some of Bachelor Nation’s reaction to Cassie Randolph’s breakup dress below.

feel really bad for Colton, the poor guy, but like where can I get Cassie’s dress????? — Jess (@TollJessie) March 5, 2019

Does anyone know where Cassie got the dress she dumped Colton in? Lmao it’s so cute and I really want it #TheBachelor — Leeza Smith (@leezasmith_) March 5, 2019

After Cassie’s done breaking Colton’s heart, she should go scrub a pot with that dress. #Bachelor #steelwoolstylin — Amber H (@amberyllium) March 5, 2019

It’s not really that important in the grand scheme of things but is Cassie’s dress made of CHAIN MAIL?!?! #TheBachelor — Ash Thax-Stevenson (@Ash_Thax) March 5, 2019

Cassie’s Dress is like chainmail but hot. #TheBachelor — Jane Catherine (@TheJaneLaCroix) March 5, 2019

Cassie’s dad dropped off the chainmail dress. “Like go forth, Joan of like Ark.” #TheBachelor — Steph Rock (@Stephnwi9) March 5, 2019

Why does Cassie’s dress look like a Brillo pad?¿ #TheBachelor — Paige Elizabeth (@pboehm20) March 5, 2019

I’m sorry, but no one gets dressed up in their best Dick Clark New Years Rockin’ Eve party dress to break up with someone! Cassie played him, and she’s a terrible actress. ???? @ABCBachelorThe ???? — Jenn Williams (@jennwilliams121) March 5, 2019

Incidentally, it’s not surprising that Cassie Randolph only spent $50 on her Bachelor breakup dress. Longtime fans of the ABC reality franchise know that contestants on the show are required to pull their outfits together without professional wardrobe help—only the lead gets that.

According to Fashionista, women on The Bachelor are told to bring enough dresses for 10 rose ceremonies. There are guidelines that the women are given, such as no “stripes, small checkered patterns, big patterns, and solid white,” but for the most part the female contestants can wear whatever they want to dates and rose ceremonies. An insider told Fashionista that Bachelor producers would never tell a woman her dress is “ugly,” but they would tell a contestant if her outfit was not translating well on camera.

You can see Cassie Randolph—and her dress—as she breaks up with Colton Underwood in the video below

The Bachelor finale airs next Monday on ABC.