Spoilers Coming Up This Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Michael Loses It

The new The Young and the Restless spoilers video shows that coming up this week, the Newman women get a royal scolding from Michael. Plus, Summer wants all the attention while Kerry wants to remain loyal to her friend as well as her boyfriend.

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) discuss her being a match for Lola (Sasha Calle). Although Summer admits she’s scared, she says she would get to be the center of attention, which is something that Summer loves. Meanwhile, Lola gets a liver transplant and hopefully her life back, so it seems as if there’s no big thing there.

As for Kyle, he offers to do anything to get Summer to go through with the operation and save the love of his life. The Inquisitr reported that Summer might end up making him pay for making such a broad offer. As a Newman, Summer is quite used to getting exactly what she wants, and this time, she wants Kyle. But is this the way Summer wants to win Kyle? That remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Kerry (Alice Hunter) has a crisis of conscience. One the one hand, she is loyal to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), but on the other hand, she also wants to please her boyfriend Jack (Peter Bergman).

Coming up this week on #YR, Kyle makes a deal with Summer, Jack asks Kerry for a favor, and the murder trial continues to get complicated. pic.twitter.com/4lRqVeXYrf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 5, 2019

While Jack views Kerry and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) relationship as boss and employee, Kerry has other ideas. For Kerry, it’s not merely a matter of the Jabot CEO being her boss — Phyllis is also Kerry’s friend, and she does not take betraying her lightly. Even so, Jack still asks that Kerry help him and his brother Billy (Jason Thompson) in their attempt to oust Phyllis from the CEO position at the Abbott family company. This decision could end up spelling doom for Kerry and Jack or Kerry’s career at Jabot if things go wrong.

Today on #YR, Jack stages a coup and Phyllis takes a stand. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tZrjep2qTG pic.twitter.com/qeLKERaUrJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 5, 2019

Finally, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is the best lawyer in Genoa City, but even the best legal eagle cannot overcome the outright lies his clients tell him. Now that they are in the middle of the trial and still have not told Michael the truth, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) find themselves in a whole lot of trouble.

Micheal tells the Newman women that he has never had clients lie to him as much as Nikki and Victoria have, and while that’s not good for him, what’s even worse is they literally sabotaged themselves. Now the GC lawyer finds himself forced to try to make a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell), but she may be unwilling because the case is tilted towards her, and she sees the opportunity to put at least some of the Newmans away for good.