Kathy Bates Reveals How ‘Miracle’ 60-Pound Weight Loss Has Changed Her Life, Shares Her Secrets

Bates is revealing how she dropped 60 pounds after facing diabetes.

Kathy Bates is showing off her amazing 60-pound weight loss once again and sharing how her “miracle” shedding of the pounds has changed her life. The talented American Horror Story actress opened up about turning her life around in a recent interview with Extra this week, where she showed off her new body and revealed the turning point when it came to getting healthy.

In the brand new interview with the outlet, Kathy shared that she knew it was time to do something about her health as she faced diabetes, a disease that runs in her family.

“I was facing diabetes — it runs in my family — and I really didn’t want to live with that,” the actress told Extra, adding that now at 70-years-old, she actually feels as though she’s now in the best shape she’s been in a number of years.

“This is the best health I’ve been in in years and I’m so grateful,” Kathy said, adding that her weight loss and healthy new lifestyle has been “a miracle” for her.

Bates also revealed to fans how she managed to lose the weight and keep it off, admitting that her big secret is listening to her body and knowing when she’s full rather than finishing each meal until the plate is empty.

“After you eat for 20-30 minutes, you experience an involuntary sigh. It’s communication between stomach and brain telling you [that] you had enough,” the former The Office star said.

“What I discovered is if you listen to that sigh and push that plate away for just five minutes, you realize you’re satisfied and you don’t have to eat more.”

Bates also opened up about how her weight loss has helped her post-cancer lymphedema after battling breast cancer and undergoing a double mastectomy. Lymphedema can see the arms and legs swell due to a blockage in the lymphatic system.

In the new interview, the star showed off all her hard work on her body in a black top and black leather jacket, while also rocking a jet black cropped hairdo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathy previously showed off a dramatic new look and her new body following her 60-pound weight loss earlier this year.

The 70-year-old star looked almost unrecognizable as she walked the red carpet at WebMD’s Health Heroes event in New York City on January 15, where she flaunted her amazing new figure. Bates also shared at the time about how knowing when she’s full and listening to her body has had a big impact on her dropping the extra pounds.