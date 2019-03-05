Joe Jonas Reveals New Details About Wedding With Sophie Turner

Save the date, Jonas Brothers fans–Joe Jonas has confirmed that he and Sophie Turner will wed in summer 2019. The DNCE frontman and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, joined James Corden on The Late Late Show on Monday evening to kick off a week-long celebration of their band’s reunion. While chatting on Corden’s big blue couch, Joe opened up about his upcoming nuptials, including his expectations for married life and what he learned not to do from his brothers’ ceremonies.

The conversation began when Corden asked how the wedding planning is going, according to Hollywood Life.

“We’re getting married this year,” Joe announced, causing an eruption of applause from the audience. “We’re going to have a summer wedding. I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Joe and the Game of Thrones actress became engaged in October 2017, but few wedding details have been given to the public since then. In December, a friend of the couple’s accidentally leaked a video of the Save the Date cards, which mentioned a wedding in 2019 in France, Life & Style reported. The video was quickly taken down and neither Joe nor Turner confirmed anything at the time.

In addition to sharing his wedding season, Joe spoke about Turner’s English family.

“Her family is all from England. I figured I’m marrying well,” he joked.

The singer continued on to explain that he expected to marry into a soccer-loving (or football, as it is called in England) family and find a love for a soccer team. As it turns out, the Turner family isn’t really into football at all, but they’re big fans of rugby.

“So, now I’m gonna have to figure that all out. Now we’re going to have a flag football game and a flag rugby game at the wedding,” Joe said, adding that he hopes the groomsmen arrive with broken arms and black eyes.

With two married brothers, Joe has experienced wedding preparations firsthand on more than one occasion. Luckily for him, he now knows what he shouldn’t do at his own wedding. The singer poked fun at a few details that went awry at Nick’s and Kevin’s weddings, according to Elle.

“They were both absolutely beautiful. All 18 of Nick’s were amazing,” he joked, referencing the several wedding receptions Nick had with wife Priyanka Chopra over the course of a month. “I learned from Nick that one is enough.”

From Kevin, Joe learned not to have a winter wedding, as he experienced a snow storm during the ceremony.

See more skits, interviews, and performances from the Jonas Brothers as they take over The Late Late Show with James Corden all week long on CBS.