‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Smells A Rat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 7 reveal that Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) sixth sense is warning him that something is amiss when Hope (Annika Noelle) tells him about her day. The computer geek knows that something doesn’t quite add up when his wife relates the story of what happened at the bar. In fact, Liam smells a rat, per SheKnows Soaps.

The devoted father has been trying to keep his marriage on track. However, Hope wants to sacrifice her own happiness so that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) kids can have a full-time dad. Liam has been talking to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) about the state of his marriage and received rather conflicting advice from his brother.

In the meantime, Hope has been out with her aunt, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). While at the bar, she met Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Flo overheard Hope and Katie talk about Dr. Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and how she lost her baby. The waitress quickly deduced who Hope was and later told the blonde that she wanted to tell her something.

Just as it seemed as if Flo was going to tell Hope the truth about her baby, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) interjected. She panicked when she saw that Flo was about to buckle and confess to Hope, so she quickly intervened.

Panicked at seeing Flo and Hope together, Zoe makes a beeline for the two and interjects just as Flo is about to spill the truth today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/mvSAFaXp1a — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 5, 2019

The Inquisitr previously reported that Zoe will lie to Hope. The Forrester Creations model tells the Hope For The Future founder that Flo is actually Steffy’s baby’s biological mother. Of course, Hope has no choice but to believe Zoe, and Flo cannot tell Hope the truth in front of Zoe. Hope and Flo will then bond because they both supposedly lost their babies.

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know, neither of them has actually lost a child. Flo was never pregnant and just pretended to be the baby’s mother because Reese called in a favor. And Hope’s baby Beth is actually Steffy’s newly adopted Phoebe.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will be excited to tell her husband who she met at the bar that day. She will tell Liam that Zoe introduced her to Flo and what her connection to Steffy is.

But Liam senses that something is amiss with the whole fishy tale. How does Zoe know who Steffy’s baby’s mother is? It’s only a matter of time before Liam, or someone else, starts putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.